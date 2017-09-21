Chelsea Houska Claims Adam Lind May Be Coming Off Drugs, Compares His Struggles To That Of Ryan Edwards

Chelsea Houska was seen speaking of her troubled ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

During the show, as a new report reveals, Chelsea Houska watched as her fellow Teen Mom, Maci Bookout, dealt with baby daddy drama from Ryan Edwards, who nearly fell asleep while driving, and then compared Ryan Edwards’ behavior to that of Adam Lind.

Following reports claiming Adam Lind had tested positive for meth, Chelsea Houska noted that her former boyfriend never plays with their daughter, eight-year-old Aubree, during his visits and said that his lack of motivation may be due to his alleged drug use.

“It’s just annoying,” she said, according to a report by Radar Online on September 21. “He thinks just because he goes over there that’s an effort. You go out there and you sleep, probably because you’re coming off drugs.”

Continuing on, Chelsea Houska admitted that she wished her daughter had gotten to spend time with her husband, Cole DeBoer, on Father’s Day. As she pointed out, it isn’t fair to DeBoer because he deserves that time with his step daughter and wants to enjoy her company.

As fans of the Teen Mom franchise may recall, Ryan Edwards was rumored to be high on Xanax during an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this year and ultimately checked himself into rehab after the sixth season wrapped.

“Her story is almost similar to what’s going on in my life,” Chelsea Houska said of what Maci Bookout was going through with the father of her oldest son, Bentley.

Chelsea Houska also noted how dangerous Ryan Edwards’ behavior would have been had his child been in the car. She then revealed that Adam Lind isn’t currently allowed to drive in a car with their daughter. Still, Cole DeBoer admitted that despite the court ordered rules, he is still concerned about what could go down between Lind and Aubree when no one is around to supervise their visits.

DeBoer even revealed that Lind had recently broken the rules of their custody agreement.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

