Duggar Family News: Jana Duggar Back After No-Show On Birthday, Cries As Joy-Anna, Age 19, Gets Married

Jana Duggar is back on Facebook after putting a no-show on her mother Michelle Duggar’s birthday. The 27-year-old Duggar has been hard to catch on the Duggar family social media and, considering how she does not have one of her own, it has been particularly hard for Counting On fans to see her.

With Joy-Anna Duggar, age 19, getting married off, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is now holding down the fort alone. The next oldest girl in the family is only 11-years-old, and it is likely that Jana is doing most of the heavy lifting when it comes to upkeep and chores.

In the most recent clip on TLC, about Joseph Duggar, her 22-year-old brother, proposing to Kendra Caldwell, Jana was seen up early in the morning making breakfast for her brother. It is common for her to be seen doing chores around the house. Because of that, the fans have nicknamed her Cinderella Duggar, referring to the fairytale princess that was not allowed to go to the ball and instead stay at home and clean.

The latest picture of Jana Duggar on Facebook is from more than a decade ago when her parents took their growing family out to Silver Dollar City. The fans showed incredible support for her, showering her with compliments and praise.

“Jana is so beautiful and sweet,” one fan wrote.

“Jana was a cutie – always smiling,” another commented. “Thanks for sharing.”

The 27-year-old Duggar is still not courting, despite the fact that she has seen nephews come into the world and two of her siblings get married off in 2017. The latest clip from TLC’s Counting Onshowed her crying as Joy-Anna Duggar picked out her wedding dress.

As a matter of fact, it may be that her twin, John David Duggar, may have started courting. While it has not been confirmed by the Duggar family, the word on the street is that he flies to see his girlfriend in Texas and “spends very little time at home in Arkansas,” according to the Hollywood Gossip.

The fans also took note of the fact that Jana was relegated with all the young girls at Joseph and Kendra’s wedding. While her married sisters got their own video with their husbands, Jana had to lead her four sisters in congratulating Joseph.

“That must be all the girls that are left at home,” a fan commented on the video. “I feel bad for Janna having to share a room with such little girls. She deserves a room of her own.”

Check out the Duggar girls spending time with each other before starting their own families.

Jana has been waiting for a long time for her suitor to come along. While she usually keeps a smile on her face, from time to time, she admits just how hard it is to watch her sisters leave.

“I’m still waiting,” she said according to Radar Online. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Do you think Jana will be able to find someone this year? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]