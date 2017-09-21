Gwen Stefani Pregnancy Rumors Resurface As She And Blake Shelton Visit A Los Angeles Doctor’s Office

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have rebooted rumors of a possible pregnancy with their latest outing in Los Angeles.

Days before the Season 13 premiere of The Voice, Blake Shelton accompanied Gwen Stefani to a doctor’s office in L.A. and now, fans are wondering if Stefani visited the building because she’s pregnant.

On September 21, Radar Online shared photos of the couple and claimed that Gwen Stefani recently conceived their first child through in-vitro fertilization and had spend two hours at the doctor’s office earlier this week. According to the report, Stefani and Shelton were photographed with smiles on their faces as they arrived to the office building on Wednesday, September 20.

During their outing, Gwen Stefani hid any signs of a potential baby bump in a pair of baggy overalls. Meanwhile, on her feet, as she walked hand-in-hand with Blake Shelton, Stefani sported a pair of comfy sneakers with Shelton’s face on the top.

Radar Online went on to reveal that while Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have not yet confirmed a pregnancy, the singer and her partner have frequently been seen visiting an in-vitro fertilization center in Torrance, California. As an insider added, Stefani and Shelton have allegedly been planning for a pregnancy for some time in hopes of giving Stefani’s three children a younger sibling.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

Prior to her romance with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale for 13 years and the ex-couple shares three children together, including 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo.

As for Blake Shelton, he’s been married twice but doesn’t yet have any children of his own.

A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

In other Gwen Stefani news, the mother of three will be sitting out during the 13th season of The Voice as she makes weigh for her fellow female coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson, who was added to the show for the first time earlier this year. As fans of The Voice will recall, Stefani appeared on the show alongside Shelton during Season 7, Season 9, and Season 12.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 13, which premieres on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]