‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ News: Anakin Vs. Darth Vader Battle Once Again A Possibility

Anakin Skywalker could make it to Star Wars Battlefront 2 after all.

Back in June, EA DICE expressed doubts about adding the key character of the space opera franchise seeing that his future self, Darth Vader, is already in the game.

EA DICE associate design director Dennis Brannvall explained that adding two versions of the same character in Star Wars Battlefront 2 will bring about certain complications.

Although Anakin and Darth Vader are different from one another in big ways, the fact of the matter is that they are still essentially one character. Even though the game will pave the way for characters of all eras of Star Wars to meet and battle, having iterations of the same character from separate timelines is an entirely different matter.

Understandably, many fans were not okay with the idea that a game about Star Wars will ditch the Jedi that practically started it all. They simply did not believe that a character of such crucial importance will be overlooked.

Thankfully, EA DICE may have found a way to bring Anakin to Star Wars Battlefront 2 without making things too complicated. This is hinted by Brannvall in a comment on a Reddit thread discussing the very issue.

“I’m here to kill this rumor. The inclusion of one hero does not, in any way, remove the potential inclusion of another hero. You heard it here first!”

This is understood as EA DICE possibly incorporating multiple versions of a single character in Star Wars Battlefront 2, which means that the game could be the venue for the ultimate dream match — Anakin vs. Darth Vader.

It is imagined as an epic fight between his Jedi side and his Sith side that will determine whether his hero self could overpower the feared villain he turned into, which is something that fans have always been curious to see.

At the moment, nothing is set in stone yet. It is being said that Anakin will likely be included in DLC as opposed to getting a slot on the launch roster. EA DICE might even base content surrounding the possibilities of a Darth Vader vs. Anakin showdown.

As for the rest of the roster, the ardent folks over at Star Wars HQ took notice of a Spotify playlist EA DICE put together in preparation for the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2 beta.

There, tracks centered on characters like General Grievous, Jar Jar Binks, and Star Wars Rebels favorite Ahsoka Tano were featured, which was understood as a hint of their inclusion in the game.

Their mentions do not necessarily mean that they will be in Star Wars Battlefront 2, although fans are convinced that tracks bearing their names are included there for a reason.

Whether the playlist is an indication of what to expect in the game is unknown at this time, although fans would definitely love it if they were made playable.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 releases on November 17 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

