Eniko Hart Videos: Kevin’s Wife Having $117,855 Baby Shower And Lunch With Kevin Amid Hotel Sex Video Scandal

In spite of all the drama that Kevin Hart is facing in the midst of his alleged cheating sex tape scandal and upcoming sold-out comedy show in Columbus, Georgia, the melee isn’t stopping Eniko Hart from having her big blowout baby shower. Eniko is seven months pregnant, and according to TMZ, there is a huge baby shower still being planned to welcome their new baby into the world. The publication notes the high cost of Eniko’s baby shower, which should come replete with a theme from the movie The Lion King.

TMZ also has video of Eniko and Kevin having lunch, showing the comedian’s wife still wearing her wedding ring as Kevin thanked the photographer who wished the best for his marriage and union with Eniko. After the duo ate on Tuesday in Woodland Hills, Hart called it a “family moment” as he got in the vehicle and drove away. The publication claims that Kevin and Eniko are planning to have a baby shower to celebrate their new progeny on October 1, to be held at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu. According to the venue’s website, there are plenty of gorgeous spaces at the Pacific Coast Highway location for guests to mingle and enjoy such an event.

The baby shower will be decorated with all sorts of animal-themed photos and leopard prints. As far as photos of the couple, there will be at least one image of Kevin that features “a silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way.” And Eniko seems to be leading the way toward forgiveness, even though Eniko reportedly feels “let down” by Kevin, as reported by People. The publication claims that Hart is embarrassed that all of his business has hit the world wide web for everyone to witness. Meanwhile, Eniko has reportedly returned to Atlanta to be with Kevin and attempt to have a healthy delivery with less stress. Another video of Eniko shows her not answering paparazzi questions and wondering if she forgot her phone.

Comedian Mike Epps offered words of encouragement to Hart, as seen in the below video, with Epps imparting spiritual wisdom to the beleaguered Hart. Mike noted that only Jesus was perfect and that everyone messes up, but urged Kevin to keep his head up and his member in his pants.

As for the rest of the goodies to be found at the baby shower, there should be an “Experience Bar” that will allow their guests to eat delicacies from around the world and don the garb of tribal warriors. A game similar to The Price Is Right will entertain the baby shower guests and offer them the chance to win prizes. The total cost thus far of the baby shower is estimated at $117,855, which will feature a $1,500 chimp wearing a diaper.

Meanwhile, after Sabbag’s press conference with her lawyer on Wednesday, September 20, Montia stopped speaking to the press. Montia didn’t answer any questions about Eniko when she strolled out to check the mail wearing a casual pink outfit, as captured in a new TMZ video.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]