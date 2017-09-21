September 23 Marks The End Of The World: It’s Written In The Stars And The Bible Apparently

As we look around the world in September 2017, there is plenty to worry about, but according to some reports, we no longer need to worry, because the world will end this Saturday, September 23. As we look around the world, we see the Caribbean and the U.S. hit by a succession of hurricanes. Terrorism is an issue right around the world, tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have many fearing World War 3, and most scientists agree that global warming is a huge danger to the world’s population. Earthquakes have rent areas of Mexico and Europe.

With all this going on, some may feel that the end of the world is nigh, but it’s unlikely that many believe the end of the world is just two days away, on September 23. Yet, the internet and news agencies around the world are buzzing with the claims that the world will end this weekend. Where in the world do these claims come from?

It seems that the otherworldly claims begin with a man named David Meade, a Christian numerologist. According to the Daily Mail, Meade claims that on September 23, the stars and planets are aligned in a way foretold in the Bible. Meade claims that the second coming of Christ, known as the “Rapture,” is foretold in the book of Revelation, Chapter 12. This will see “worthy” Christians lifted into heaven by Jesus, while those remaining will be left to face the end of the world.

Meade also refers to the biblical verses in Luke, Chapter 21 verses 25 and 26, when he claims the world is coming to an end.

“There will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea. “People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what is coming in the world, for the heavenly bodies will be shaken.”

According to Meade, September 23 sees planets and stars align in such a way as to suggest that the prophecies contained in those biblical verses will be fulfilled this weekend.

Meade claims that a mysterious hidden planet referred to as Planet X (also known as Nibiru) will crash into Earth on Saturday, causing the end of the world as we know it. Meade claims that this mysterious planet will either hit the earth head-on, turning our planet to space dust, or pass close enough by to pull Earth off its axis.

As reported by Metro, the problem with Meade’s theory is that this particular theory has predicted the end of the world on numerous occasions in the past. Let’s face it, if there was a planet close enough to Earth to impact us in two days time, we would be able to see little else in the sky. It wouldn’t be hard to spot, even with the naked eye.

