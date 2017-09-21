‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Asks Kevin To Ruin Nick’s Finances, Faith Can’t Understand Grandpa

Young and Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) wants Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to help him ruin Nick (Joshua Morrow) financially. Victor wants to prove to Nick that his financial security depends on him and that he would suffer without him.

However, Kevin is alarmed when he realizes that Victor actually wants him to use his skills to commit a crime. Kevin is alarmed about Victor’s demand, and he fears the consequences. He is also concerned about the effect the move could have on Nick.

However, Victor insists and Kevin is forced to work with him.

Cane Shares His Troubles With Juliet

Cane (Daniel Goddard) updates Juliet (Laur Allen) on his efforts to win back Lily (Christel Khalil). However, Juliet is more concerned about their baby. She wonders whether Cane would give the same love and attention to their baby as he gives the twins, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry).

Cane tries to reassure Juliet. He tells her that he would care for their baby. However, he admits it would be a challenging responsibility. Juliet then moves closer and kisses Cane’s cheek. She also tries to kiss him on the lips.

Juliet’s Pregnancy Crisis

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Juliet will have a pregnancy scare. She experiences sudden pain in her tummy during a testy exchange with Hilary (Mishael Morgan). The pain makes her fear that something might have gone seriously wrong with her pregnancy and that she could have a miscarriage.

She calls Cane and rushes to the hospital.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet and the baby will be fine. However, the crisis brings Cane and Juliet closer together.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Reveals Christian’s Paternity On GC Buzz, Shatters Nick’s Life https://t.co/Czqxn94UT8 — Diane Degeorge (@DegeorgeDiane) September 20, 2017

Cane’s Troubles Increase

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 25 indicate that Cane is deeply distressed when Lily files for divorce. Lily is convinced that she can’t adjust as Cane’s wife to the fact that Juliet is having his baby. She believes that after the baby comes, Cane’s attention will be on the baby and Juliet.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) sees that Cane is deeply troubled by Lily’s move to end their marriage. He tries to encourage him not to give up on his efforts to win Lily back.

Hilary also encourages Cane not to give up and to show Lily that he still cares.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Warns Nick, Vicky Calls Truce, Dina Panics,… https://t.co/5S8m6Q6nQh pic.twitter.com/MFGjStkfu7 — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 5, 2017

It appears, however, that Cane is discouraged. He feels that if Lily has really made up her mind to end their marriage, then it might be wiser to give up and move on. But Cane’s bad news is good news for Juliet. Now she sees a better chance of a future with Cane.

Mattie Is Snarky

Young and Restless spoilers For Thursday, September 21 state that Mattie is not interested in his mother’s suggestion that they spend the evening together. She tells Lily that she could hang out with Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) instead.

Later, Lily complains to Jordan about the difficulties she is facing with Mattie. She also complains about having to deal with Juliet, who is expecting Cane’s baby.

Faith Is Baffled By Her Grandpa’s Behavior

Noah (Robert Adamson) brings Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to dinner at Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan). Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) joins them. She asks Tessa probing questions about Crystal (Morgan Obenreder). Noah realizes that Tessa is uncomfortable with Faith’s questioning and tries to support her.

Later, they talk about Victor and his recent actions targeted against Nick, especially his decision to throw Nick out of the tack house and the ranch. Faith is especially critical of Victor’s behavior. She just can’t understand why Victor acts that way.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]