‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby J In A Cute Rain Garment

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her extended family all live in the Pacific Northwest, where it rains pretty much all year around, but for a couple of months in the summer. What’s more, those summer months have come to an end, and the region is gearing up for the rainy season to return with full force.

Speaking of gear, Tori has just the thing to keep her infant son Jackson Kyle (or, “Baby J,” as LPBW fans like to call him) simultaneously nice and dry, and yet close enough to her that she can comfortably carry him.

In an Instagram post from Wednesday afternoon, Tori showed off a new garment that she’s particularly proud of: a black hoodie that has a separate, detachable piece for a baby, also with a hood. When the baby is snuggled up in the garment, the wearer can attach the baby to his or her own garment, keeping both parent and baby warm and dry, and effectively attaching the bundle of joy to the parent, freeing up the use of their hands.

“This @getkarvd jacket is PERFECT for our fall weather! It lets me wear Baby J while also keeping him warm and dry!”

You may have noticed that Tori linked to the manufacturer’s Instagram account, and that the manufacturer is present in the comments section, answering readers’ questions. Whether or not that’s intentional isn’t certain.

However, this would not be the first time that Tori has used her social media account to advertise a product. Just a couple of weeks ago, she posted a photo of herself rocking her favorite lipstick color.

What’s more, since the manufacturer (SeneGence) doesn’t sell directly to consumers via online ordering or brick & mortar stores, Tori referred readers to her own SeneGence consultant.

So does that mean that Tori is using her Instagram account to advertise products? And is she getting paid for it?

There’s no obvious answer to that question, unfortunately, without asking Tori herself. It could very well be that she simply believes in the products and wants her social media followers to be aware. Or, she could very well be one of the many celebrities, like Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, who allows advertisers use of her social media accounts in exchange for financial compensation.

Either way, there’s not denying that Tori and Baby J look exceptionally cute together in that getkarvd jacket she’s rocking.

