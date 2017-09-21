Leah Remini Blames Tom Cruise, John Travolta In Scientology Manipulation

Leah Remini is lashing out at Scientology poster boys Tom Cruise and John Travolta for what she sees as their complicity in the church’s “horrible behavior.”

During the most recent episode of her A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Remini took all the many celebrities linked to the church to task over the roles they have played in the church becoming so powerful.

“Scientologists believe, and they’re shown this in their events, that some of the celebrities in Scientology are responsible for big changes on this planet and for mankind,” Remini said. “They believe, in a way, that these celebrities are, you know, deities, in some way.”

Of Cruise and Travolta, Yahoo reports the former King of Queens star added “whether you’re a celebrity or not, something has to go off in your mind where you go, ‘This isn’t right. I’m justifying horrible behavior in myself and in others.'”

Remini has publicly been at war with the church ever since she bolted from its ranks in 2013 amid claims that it was ruining lives with the way it controls and brainwashes many of its most vulnerable members.

Among the many charges she has levied against church leaders is that they use star members to recruit other celebrities into the fold.

“Tom Cruise specifically would have meetings, and call all of us actors in, and say, ‘We need lists from you, who you’re bringing to the Gala at Celebrity Centre,'” she said. “And it’s very coordinated.”

According to Esquire, Remini has previously claimed that church leaders so cater to the whims of star members like Cruise and Travolta either of them could get away with murder in the eyes of fellow members.

As for all the Hollywood recruitment that goes down, Remini recently claimed church leaders tried to have her convert Kevin James, whom she starred on King of Queens with for years, to Scientology.

“They always tried to get me to, [asking] ‘Why is he not in? Why have you not promoted it to him?'” she told PEOPLE magazine. “I was like, ‘because he’s Catholic. He doesn’t want anything to do with it.'”

Just as they have brushed aside her many criticisms, church leaders deny Remini’s claims about James.

“We have nothing to do with Kevin James and never attempted to ‘recruit’ him to the Church,” a Scientology spokesperson wrote in a statement to PEOPLE.

The church has also cast Remini as a someone so desperate for ratings for Aftermath she will do or say anything to make the church look bad.

“Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life,” the statement added.

