‘The Sims 4’ Rumor: Why Burglars Are Not Part Of The Game And Might Never Be

The infamous black and white-clad burglar is one of the most glaring omissions from The Sims 4, and a new rumor suggests that Electronic Arts had a reason why they did not include the non-playable character in the game.

Some gamers who have been following the Sims franchise for a while now might find it odd that the burglars are still missing from the installment, especially since there were a lot of opportunities for EA to add them through the downloadable content (DLC) packs released for the life simulation hit.

The Sims forums member TOLKIEN, who has proven himself to be a reliable source of all things Sims-related due to his connection to an employee at EA Sports, has revealed that the exclusion of burglars, who sneak onto a lot and steal items from a house (but can usually be foiled with a burglar alarm), was done with sensitive players in mind.

In a new post on the forums, the famous Sims tipster discussed that the developers were afraid that the appearance of burglars in The Sims 4 might be viewed as some sort of a violation.

“Apparently somebody during design felt that due to the nature of the Sims 4’s focus on the ‘home space lot,’ that a burglar invading said space could feel like a violation to players, including inducing anxiety and possible trigger players who have experienced similar experiences.”

While this will seem like too much for some, especially since previous installments of The Sims featured burglars, TOLKIEN’s source noted that this has to do with the fact that the game was made “for a new generation.”

“A team of producers surrounded by people OF that generation [would] point out that the invasion of their home or safe place could create feelings of discomfort or possible even triggering.”

This could also be the reason the Get to Work game pack released for The Sims 4 a couple of years ago only provided players the ability to investigate crimes and not necessarily experience one.

“If you look at the overall goofy nature of much of The Sims 4, I could certainly see some truth in creating a safer, happy experience for Sims players. Certainly being the victim of a burglary would be the opposite.”

Whether this means that burglars will never find their way to The Sims 4 remains to be seen at the moment, but if this rumor is anything to go by, fans should not count on it.

Sims Community, on the other hand, made mention of the fact that in The Sims 4, vampires tend to knock on the doors of the players’ Sims in the middle of the night, which is deemed somewhat invasive and somehow in line with what burglars do. Of course, this warrants an entirely different discussion.

Either way, gamers should not get their hopes up about the burglars coming to The Sims 4, although TOLKIEN himself warns them to take this with a pinch of salt, especially since he has no clue “how much of this was embellishment on my friend’s part,” who he described as someone who loves to “make a point.”

