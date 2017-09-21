Shannon Beador’s Trainer Is Under Investigation After Alleged ‘Fat-Shaming’ On ‘RHOC’

Shannon Beador’s trainer, Dr. Tim Ramirez, is reportedly under investigation after failing to obtain the proper and required licensing needed to perform acupuncture treatments on his patients.

According to a report by Radar Online on September 21, a secret investigation into Dr. Ramirez’s practices was launched after he was accused violating state law by performing acupuncture without a license by a person who wished to remain anonymous.

As the outlet explained, Dr. Tim Ramirez was reportedly caught illegally performing acupuncture when photos of him doing so were shared on social media in February 2016. Months later, the California Acupuncture Board opened an investigation into the doctor’s practices.

In an email from the Board Enforcement Unit, the organization confirmed that the complain of the unidentified person had been received and promised to closely examine the matter.

The California Acupuncture Board confirmed to Radar Online that Dr. Tim Ramirez did not have a license to practice acupuncture.

In addition to Dr. Tim Ramirez sharing his own photo of a client receiving acupuncture, Shannon Beador shared an image on her own Instagram page in which she revealed that her daughter Stella had received acupuncture from the doctor.

Dr. Tim Ramirez was also targeted with a second complaint filed with the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners in which he was accused of the unlicensed practice of acupuncture. However, at the time of Radar Online‘s report, the California Chiropractic Board refused to comment on their potential case against him.

Dr. Tim Ramirez was seen during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 2 earlier this summer and accused of fat-shaming Shannon Beador. As fans may recall, Dr. Ramirez weighed Beador on camera and revealed that the had gained 40 pounds and had a whopping 40 percent body fat. Since then, they have been working together to get Beador back into shape.

