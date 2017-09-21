Duchess Kate And Prince William Baby News: No Confirmation From Palace On Baby Being A Girl [Debunked]

The excitement from the recent announcement by Kensington Palace representatives that Kate Middleton is pregnant with her and Prince William’s third baby has been felt around the globe, leaving royal enthusiasts guessing about what gender the third little one will be. Bets are being made regarding this and the baby’s due date, yet nothing has been confirmed.

Despite no announcement being made, tabloid rumors continue to swirl regarding the baby’s sex and suggesting that baby No. 3 is a girl. OK! Magazine published the headline that Kate Middleton is “Having A Girl!” and claims that the couple is naming the baby Alice, also insisting that the palace has confirmed this news. However, as Gossip Cop notes, this is not the case.

The tabloid flip-flops between whether the palace did or did not confirm the baby’s gender and then states that Kate and William are keeping quiet about the whole topic. If the royal couple are keeping quiet, why would a palace insider be able to confirm anything, and why would the source do so by way of a tabloid?

Although Alice is a lovely name, it is not at all confirmed that it has even been considered by Kate and William, and it has not been verified that another girl will join the adorable family in near-future. Regarding what is known, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be expecting their new little addition around April of 2018.

It has also been verified that Duchess Kate is not having an easy pregnancy with their third. The beauty reportedly experienced severe morning sickness during her first two pregnancies, and this one has reportedly followed suit. Kate Middleton has been entirely unable to take part in recent royal engagements and is said to be coping at the palace while her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, care for her.

Although Duchess Kate has been unable to make public appearances recently, it has been announced that Middleton will make her first public appearance since the pregnancy news next month while she partakes in World Mental Health Day events at Buckingham Palace.

Elle Magazine relays the details.

“It’s just been announced that Kate will attend a reception on World Mental Health Day with William and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace on 10 October. According to Kensington Palace, the event will recognise those working in the public health sectors, as well as giving them an platform to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.”

