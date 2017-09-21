Kailyn Lowry Proclaims That She’s More Educated Than The Other ‘Teen Mom’ Stars On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry is more educated than her co-stars — at least when it comes to her schooling.

After seeing that a couple of fans were discussing her MTV paycheck and the resources she has due to her career in reality television, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to point out that she is the only member of the Teen Mom franchise who has her bachelors degree.

Unfortunately, not all of her fans and followers were impressed, and many noted her less-than-stellar accomplishments, which include having three children by three different men and allegedly cheating on her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

“You’re also the only one to cheat on a deployed airman. Shall we name everything else you’re good at? A degree doesn’t make U a good person,” one person wrote.

Another fan criticized Kailyn Lowry for speaking of her education in a way that degraded the other Teen Mom cast members, while a third said that she wasn’t yet doing anything with her degree.

Kailyn Lowry enrolled at Delaware State University after she and her former husband, Javi Marroquin, moved to Delaware from Pennsylvania years ago. Since then, the couple has divorced and Lowry has gone on to welcome her third child with a man she split with months before the baby’s arrival.

At the time that Kailyn Lowry graduated from Delaware State University, she was several months pregnant with her third son, “Baby Lo.” As fans may recall, Lowry celebrated her graduation with friends and posed for photos in her cap and gown with her baby bump on full display.

Kailyn Lowry first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant when she and Jo Rivera were expecting a baby, son Isaac, now 7, and was later cast on Teen Mom 2, where she was seen welcoming her second child with Javi Marroquin and will likely soon be seen welcoming her third child with Chris Lopez.

