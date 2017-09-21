Jenelle Evans Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Rants About Her Mom, Says It’s Sad She’s Still Family?

Jenelle Evans may have just used a tweet about Kesha to insult her mother, Barbara Evans.

After a fan tweeted to the Teen Mom 2 star, telling her that she was listening to Kesha’s new song, “Praying,” and reminding her that what doesn’t bring us down will make her stronger, Evans suggested she had dedicated that song to her mother, Barbara Evans.

“I dedicate that song to one person in particular, and it’s sad she’s considered family still,” she wrote.

As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans recently accused her mother of being behind an emergency custody filing from Doris Davidson, the mother of her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. According to an E! News report earlier this month, Evans feels that her mother encouraged Davidson to make shocking abuse allegations against her current fiancé, David Eason, and suggest that her youngest daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, tested positive for drugs at the time of her birth.

In another tweet, Jenelle Evans responded to fan who said they were annoyed with her mother by telling the fan that the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 was crazy due to everything she’s been put through.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 earlier this season, fans watched as Barbara Evans was awarded with full custody of Evans’ eight-year-old son, Jace, while the reality star was given nothing more than visitation rights to the child.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 15, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

Jenelle Evans shares her three-year-old son Kaiser with her former fiancé, Nathan Griffith, but soon, she could face yet another custody loss. Meanwhile, Evans shares her youngest child, seven-month-old Ensley with David Eason, who she is set to marry on Saturday.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Jenelle Evans has denied that she should lose custody of Kaiser but in Doris Davidson’s court filing, numerous allegations are made against her and Eason and if those allegations are proven true, the reality star may have a long custody battle ahead of herself.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]