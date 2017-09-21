‘The Bachelorette’ Sophie Monk Saves Franchise, Pulls Off Record Ratings For Ten

Sophie Monk is probably Network Ten’s best decision to have as the new star of The Bachelorette. Her debut brought record launch ratings to the series, with 1.22 million viewers, and according to The Australian, had the biggest launch audience for any Australian version of The Bachelorette or its male equivalent, The Bachelor. Furthermore, the result was a morale booster for Ten, as Sophie’s successful launch came just two days after other creditors voted for US network CBS to take control of the network.

Sophie’s genuine candor is a refreshing sight to the series. Monk once said in an earlier promo, “I’m 37, I’m a massive bogan but I really hope Australia understands I want to find something genuine and they back me on this, and don’t think I’m a tool to be honest.”

The Australian further reports that the reality show was also massive on social media, with #bacheloretteAU trending at the number two globally and number one in Australia. Executive producer Hillary Innes reveals that the program had upped the romance factor hugely in that a good mix of romance, drama and comedy and classic rom-com were put together.

Sophie, on her part, only wants to find love, after a string of celebrity flames and failed engagements. She admits that she carries the weight of her not-so-successful romances on her shoulders.

Australia, the time has come to help Sophie Monk find true love. ❤️ #BacheloretteAU starts 7.30 Wednesday September 20 on TEN. A post shared by The Bachelorette Australia (@bacheloretteau) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

“There was a time when I had baggage, when I wasn’t in the best place. I really have had to work on that to be in the place where I am today.”

She also candidly revealed on 102.9 FM’s Hot Tomato radio show that the failed relationships she’s had in the past were hers to blame as she “wasn’t in a great place” and therefore took a toll on her relationships.

“You tend to get worked over when you’re not in a good place, you just got to be happy with yourself,” Sophie told radio host Emily Jade. “Yeah, I was a loser. And now, am still a loser, just with a bit more self esteem.”

The arrivals were certainly memorable but who gave the best first impression? #BacheloretteAU A post shared by The Bachelorette Australia (@bacheloretteau) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:48am PDT

According to The Daily Telegraph, some of Monk’s failed celebrity romances included Aussie actor Sam Worthington, and Good Charlotte lead guitarist Benji Madden. She reveals that she had a huge moment of self-doubt before The Bachelorette‘s opening cocktail party where she met her suitors, and had also felt ill on the first day of filming and second-guessed whether she should have agreed to star in the dating show at all.

Sophie happily reveals though that the show was a success, and that she has found love. The only downside is that she’s terrible at keeping secrets, and for fear that she might reveal the winner prematurely, she booked herself a flight to Mexico for three weeks.

The Bachelorette airs every Wednesday and Thursday on Network Ten.

