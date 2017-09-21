How Will ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Darci Lynne Spend Her $1 Million Prize Money?

America’s Got Talent’s 12-year-old winner Darci Lynne Farmer is revealing her big plans for her $1 million prize money – and they involve a church, a household appliance, and a pet.

The youngster was crowned the big winner during last night’s (September 20) big AGT Season 12 finale and revealed after the show that she already has a few ideas when it comes to what she’s going to do with her six figure prize money.

Speaking of her elation after leaving the stage, Darci Lynne confirmed that her mission first and foremost is to give some money to her local church.

“First, I’m definitely going to give some money to my mission program at church,” the America’s Got Talent 2017 winner told Entertainment Tonight of what’s next for her after it was announced that she was the big winner.

But while she’ll be helping those in need, the young ventriloquist then revealed that she also has a few more ideas when it comes to spending her cash prize on a new dishwasher and a dog.

“I have to get my mom a dishwasher,” Darci Lynne said of her mom’s request. “Then I’m definitely going to get a pug, because I really want one.”

But there’s still a catch. Darci joked that she’ll only be getting a new pet “if my parents let me.”

Darci Lynne told Hollywood Life a similar story when asked by the site how she’ll be spending her AGT prize money.

“I need to get my mom a new dishwasher,” she clarified, adding that the one she and her family have at home “isn’t very good so we need a new one.”

The pre-teen also admitted that beyond her mom’s kitchen appliance and her possible new dog that she was actually struggling to think of what else to do now that she’s won the staggering amount of cash.

“I would do so many things with the million dollars,” she said. “I can’t even name them all!”

You did it @itsdarcilynne. ???? #DarciLynneWins

But when she wasn’t discussing her prize money, Farmer also opened up about how she felt after host Tyra Banks called her name as the winner during the live NBC show.

“It just means so much to me that America voted for me,” Darci Lynne told ET of how grateful she is just moments after stepping off the AGT stage. “I get to see all my friends and family supporting me and crying with me.”

She then sweetly added that she was “so overcome with joy and tears” after hearing the news.

Darci Lynne has become a viral sensation since her first audition aired earlier this year. The winner’s incredible ventriloquist routine has already been viewed a combined more than 50 million times on YouTube.

"I would have to say the best moment I had on my #AGT journey was when Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer for me… I truly couldn't believe it! I have also loved meeting so many inspiring people along the way that I can now say are my lifelong friends! Thank you America's Got Talent ????." -@itsdarcilynne

Her original routine also stunned judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, as Mel even pressed her golden buzzer for the Oklahoma City schoolgirl.

Just two days after she took to the AGT stage, Darcy’s seriously impressive finale performance has already gained more than five million views on the site.

America’s Got Talent is expected to return to NBC for Season 13 in 2018.

