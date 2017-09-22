Angelina Jolie ‘Painfully Thin:’ New Interview Reportedly Shows Anger At Brad Pitt As His Team Drops Shocker

Angelina Jolie repeatedly is drawing attention for what’s being described as her “painfully thin” frame, with speculation about exactly how much weight Jolie has lost in the wake of her dramatic divorce from Brad Pitt. And that drama has not ended, with a new interview that hasn’t yet been aired reportedly showing her getting angry over Pitt.

Angelina Jolie TV Footage About Brad Pitt Never Aired

Page Six issued a caution to those who happen to have a close encounter with Angelina Jolie and want to ask her about her divorce from Brad Pitt: “Don’t ask.” What’s the reason for that warning? An insider told the publication that although journalist Juju Chang sought to be careful in bringing up the topic of Angelina’s divorce from Brad, it didn’t go well.

Chang reportedly did her best to tip-toe around the delicate subject of Jolie’s split from Pitt when the journalist was interviewing Angelina for Nightline last week. However, the source revealed that Jolie became angry and would not answer.

“The actress/director lost her temper and refused to answer. But that footage never aired.”

Another insider told Page Six that it’s true Angelina became “testy.” Moreover, the source said that Jolie only wanted to hype her film about the genocide in Cambodia, First They Killed My Father. When Nightline attempted to do a full interview about Angelina’s current life, which inevitably included the topic of Brad, that’s reportedly what made her lose her temper.

What Not To Ask Angelina Jolie

An experienced network employee pointed out to the publication that the journalist was simply performing her duties for Nightline. As for Jolie’s alleged display of temper, the network veteran also expressed bewilderment as to how it was possible that the seasoned actress didn’t expect questions about Pitt.

“It’s hard to believe [Angelina Jolie] didn’t know that question [about Brad Pitt] was coming.”

The TV expert defended Juju as “just doing her job,” and that job continued when Chang questioned Angelina about another apparently touchy topic: Her health. With Jolie’s noticeable weight loss sparking speculation about her well-being, the Nightline interviewer asked Angelina about two health issues in particular. Both Jolie’s hypertension and Bell’s palsy have been highly publicized, but those subjects also reportedly caused problems for Juju.

Angelina Jolie’s Highly Publicized Health Issues

Page Six’s insider revealed that when Chang talked about Angelina’s health, Jolie sought to move on without going into detail about either her hypertension or Bell’s palsy.

“When Chang asked Jolie, 42, about her much-publicized health issues,…Jolie was clearly annoyed.”

Angelina reportedly responded by not discussing any of her previously aired health problems. She told Nightline that she is doing just “fine” at this point in her life. The six children who she shares with Brad are well, too, emphasized Jolie.

“I’m fine right now,” stated Angelina. “My children are healthy. I’m healthy.”

Brad Pitt’s Team Drops Bombshell

Jolie turned her movie’s premiere into a family affair recently. All six children joined her on the red carpet. Maddox, 16, joined Pax, 13 and Zahara, 12, in supporting their mom. Brad’s and Angelina’s biological kids, 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne along with 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt stood staunchly by their mom.

But Brad Pitt’s team, according to one member quoted by Page Six, was not impressed, instead dropping a bombshell statement.

“[Angelina Jolie] uses her kids as props.”

However, Life & Style noted that when Jolie celebrated her most recent directorial project with all six kids, both she and the children looked happy. Angelina chose a strapless nude gown, while the children “smiled enthusiastically alongside their famous mom,” according to the publication.

Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss Takes Spotlight

In addition to the Nightline interviewer’s attempt to discuss Jolie’s health concerns, the media has been publicizing Jolie’s weight loss. The Mirror recently noted that her very slender body at the red carpet debut of her movie sparked concern.

“Angelina Jolie revealed her painfully thin arms at the red carpet premiere of her latest film…, sparking concern she’s still struggling with health issues.”

Allegedly hospitalized as a teenager as a result of anorexia, Jolie has been candid previously about losing weight following the death of her mother in 2007. Now, however, as the Inquisitr reported, Angelina reportedly weighs only 76 pounds, and Jolie has been described by physicians who did not treat her as dangerously thin.

In response, the Revelist is clapping back at the skinny-shaming of Angelina.

“Weight can fluctuate for any number of reasons.”

As a result, the publication labeled the allegations that Jolie is thinner because of Brad as “sexist” and “body-shaming.” What do you think? Should Angelina’s weight become a topic for the media spotlight? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]