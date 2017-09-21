Barbara Walters Reportedly On Her Death Bed, Inside The 88-Year-Olds Final Days

Barbara Walters health is sadly declining. The former View star, who hasn’t been seen in public since the summer of 2016, is reportedly on her death bed and might only have weeks to live. Here’s an inside look at what could be the TV icon’s final days.

A source close to Walters told Radar Online that she never leaves her apartment in New York and has reached the advanced stages of dementia. The longtime TV host reportedly has a team of nurses that attend to her at all hours of the day and are tasked with keeping her alive. Sadly, the source claims that Walters doesn’t remember anyone close to her except for photos of her old dog, Cha Cha, and former co-worker, Joy Behar.

“Barbara doesn’t always know her name, but Joy’s voice and laughter put a smile on her face. The staff turns on the television when The View comes on, and Barbara regularly cries when memories of her being in full control of the program come back to her!” the insider shared.

A legendary broadcaster and active socialite, Barbara Walters’ health has declined so much that she’s forced to remain inside her apartment, bound to a wheelchair. While she does bring in a trainer for a weekly visit, Walters is very strict about accepting guests into her home. She’s become so paranoid that she worries people will start stealing things from her home and gets unpleasant whenever her nurses do something wrong. According to TMZ, she is particularly paranoid about going outside and breaking a hip.

Walters doesn’t even allow her old co-workers at ABC to come and visit. Instead, she has been shutting herself inside her New York apartment and refusing to go anywhere. In fact, Walters decided not to attend the 20th anniversary of The View back in November and hasn’t been spotted in public for over a year. Unfortunately, it sounds like Walters’ health has declined rapidly and she doesn’t have much longer to live. According to one source, Walters may only last a few more weeks, maybe months, at best.

Walters has not directly responded to the rumors of her failing health. We can only hope that things turn around for the TV star and that she isn’t on the verge of death. Barbara Walters is getting ready to turn 88 this month and has been active in the world of television since the 1960s.

[Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Imags]