Kylie Jenner, Kim K Flaunt Perfect Bodies On Instagram: Top Five Weight-Loss Diet Foods ‘KUWTK’ Stars Love

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have become the leaders of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) pack when it comes to flaunting their fabulous bodies on Instagram. Both Kim and Kylie have been candid about their diets, with Kardashian sharing her decision to go on the Atkins low-carb weight-loss plan and Jenner turning into a vegan food plan champ. And when it comes to their favorite foods, the sisters have shared some tried-and-true items that can help take off the pounds.

It’s not just Kylie and Kim who know how to stick to their diet, however. Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have shared their own diet dedication. As the Cheat Sheet pointed out, whether you love or hate the KUWTK clan, their favorite foods just might help you get your own set of fab abs and enviable body.

Greek Yogurt

During Kylie’s vegan phase, Greek yogurt was off the menu. But for her Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters, the high-protein, low-calorie nutritional value of Greek yogurt has made it a top favorite.

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian has become credited for turning the Atkins-style ketogenic diet into a celebrity weight loss favorite. After famously losing 70 pounds on the plan, Kim isn’t stopping, turning low-carb Greek yogurt into a breakfast go-to food. Kardashian has been flaunting the results of her diet on Instagram.

us A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

The Cheat Sheet pointed out that Kardashian adds extra protein to her breakfast as a result of her low-carb diet.

“Kim doesn’t eat yogurt on its own for breakfast. She’ll also prepare some scrambled eggs and turkey sausage to make sure that she has enough protein.”

While Kardashian is the protein queen of the family, Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to show her fondness for a sweet treat. She likes frozen Greek yogurt to satisfy her cravings. Khloe Kardashian also is a yogurt fan, adding fruit to her servings.

Avocado

While this velvety green fruit is regarded by some dieters as high in calories, the younger members of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan aren’t afraid to indulge. One cup of the satisfying food has just over 200 calories, and both Kylie and Kendall have become fans of its buttery flavor.

As for whether it works, Kylie has been sharing the results on Instagram, wearing outfits designed to flaunt that whittled waistline.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Kylie is a fan of avocado toast for breakfast, while her supermodel Jenner sister Kendall likes to add eggs to her morning meal. And when the Kardashian sisters decide to indulge in a fast-food stop, they’re known for ordering guacamole. Even diet diva Khloe likes to order extra guacamole at Chipotle.

Atkins Diet Snack Bars

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to admit that she sometimes longs for a sweet treat. She responds by staying on her low-carb diet and reaching for an Atkins diet snack bar.

Kardashian apparently tends to crave something sweet in the afternoon, because she revealed she usually indulges in a nut bar from Atkins at that time of day. Kim shared that her favorites include the Atkins Harvest Trail Dark Chocolate Cherry and Nuts Bar, the Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Bar, and the Vanilla Fruit and Nut Bar.

Almond Milk Cheese And Other Dairy-Free Staples

During her vegan phase, Kylie had to steer clear of dairy foods. But she’s not the only one. Kourtney Kardashian has revealed her organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free diet. That means keeping beverages such as coconut milk and foods such as cheese made with almond milk available in her dairy-free fridge.

Kourtney even shared a recipe that uses one of her dairy-free staples. She combines one avocado, a cup of coconut milk, and Manuka honey to make avocado pudding.

Protein Power

All of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters incorporate the usual diet standards of fruits and vegetables into their food plans, often seen on camera munching out on a piece of fruit or forking up an enormous salad. But the Kardashian and Jenner sisters also make sure they get enough protein along with all those salads, apples, and green beans.

Kim is a fan of making macaroni and cheese by using cauliflower, while Khloe incorporates an egg or almonds into her diet to add protein. The sisters all rely on super-sized salads for lunch. Kourtney goes for a chef salad with chicken (no cheese), while Kim and Khloe both like Chinese chicken salads.

The Jenner sisters are salad fans as well. Kylie avoids the cheese, but when she’s off of her vegan food plan, Jenner requests a deluxe salad with chicken. Kendall requests her deluxe salad to be made with chicken but no tomatoes.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]