‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Fire Back At Haters Over New Target Line

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines just announced their brand-new partnership with Target, but not all of their fans are happy about it. The couple’s more conservative fan base criticized them for teaming up with the left-leaning corporation, and Chip and Joanna are finally firing back.

Fox News reports that Target has supported a few liberal policies over the years, including gender neutral bathrooms. In fact, the American Family Association, which supports conservative Christian values, boycotted Target and started a petition against the retail giant. After Chip and Joanna announced the partnership, many fans took to social media to express their distaste with the decision.

“I don’t shop Target anymore. I wish you would had followed your Christian values instead of the almighty dollar. Lost a little respect,” one fan expressed.

Considering the backlash, Chip and Joanna took to their blog and backed up their decision to partner with Target. Chip praised the retailer for their professionalism and assured fans that the company has exceeded their expectations. He also stated that he and Joanna hope to have a positive impact in communities across the country and are thrilled to see their products reach a broader market.

For a while now, we’ve been working on a project that’s really meaningful to us and we are so excited to share the news with you! Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will be available at Target November 5th. Chip gives all the details at the link in my profile. #HearthAndHand @target A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 12, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

While many Fixer Upper fans are still miffed about the partnership, others can’t wait for the products to hit Target. According to Gospel Herald, the couple’s new line of products, called Hearth and Hand, will debut in stores on November 5. In addition to the business opportunity, Chip revealed that some of the profits will be donated to help families who are struggling to get by. This generosity is one reason why Chip and Joanna agreed to work with Target, a company that has built a reputation of giving to the less fortunate.

Chip did not specify which charities will receive donations, though they will work with the couple’s organization, Magnolia Foundation. Although Chip and Joanna will probably lose some respect for patterning with Target, it is good to see that some of the proceeds will be donated to charities around the country. Whether or not the partnership hurts ratings for their hit show, Fixer Upper, is yet to be seen.

Chip and Joanna are currently gearing up for Season 5 of Fixer Upper, which is expected to premiere later this year.

