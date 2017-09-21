‘Ozark’ Season 2: Release Date, Jason Bateman Reveals Spoilers And Plot For The Netflix Drama

Jason Bateman will return in Ozark Season 2, which has been renewed by Netflix. The upcoming season will feature 10 episodes and the creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams will remain onboard. The series follows Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, who is a financial advisor that launders money for a Mexican cartel.

After his money laundering scheme fails, his life hangs in the balance as he offers a scheme to help the cartel launder money in the Missouri Ozarks to pay his debt.

Season 2 of Ozark is yet to receive an official release date but fans should expect a summer 2018 release date.

Netflix has offered a teaser trailer announcing Season 2 but it does not give much away. However, Jason Bate has revealed some spoilers about what is in store in the upcoming season. With Camino Del Rio dead, Bateman revealed that another Mexican cartel lieutenant will replace him as he proceeds with the riverboat casino plan.

Marty will likely continue his business partnership with Jacob and Darlene Snell, who may or may not face consequences for Del’s death.

Marty’s riverboat casino plan is going to have its challenges. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Bateman reveals that Marty will have to deal with unions and possibly St. Louis or Kansas City cartels, which he describes as a “pretty formidable” adversaries.

Marty and his wife are going to continue working on their marriage in Season 2 of Ozark. Bateman states that their romance will build slowly as they focus on their money laundering business. With his children now involved in his criminal money laundering scheme, the series will continue to explore this unusual family dynamic.

Marty will continue to make bribes to the right people and Bateman says that Marty will be negotiating with the suit-wearing type of criminal rather than those who wear flannels. There are no announcements on the new cast members for the second season.

New cast additions will likely include Del’s replacement and some of the Kansas City politicians, unionists as Marty builds the riverboat casino.

[Featured Image by Philip Cheung/Getty Images]