Reason Why Bobby Roode Has Been Off WWE Television Revealed

Bobby Roode was one of the biggest NXT call-ups this year and he made his main roster debut on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown Live. Roode played the role of a babyface despite being a heel down at NXT. But after two matches in August, Roode was taken off WWE television without explanation.

“Glorious” Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English in his main roster debut and followed it up with a squash win over Mike Kanellis the next week. However, Roode has not appeared live on SmackDown Live since then with the exception of a vignette aired on the September 5 episode.

Many fans are wondering why the WWE has not used Bobby Roode for the past three weeks after making his main roster debut. Some people believe that the WWE has no idea how to use Roode while others think that there is a big plan for him in the coming weeks.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE is purposely keeping Booby Roode off television until his first major feud on the main roster starts. Roode is expected to confront Dolph Ziggler before the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Ziggler has been mocking superstar entrances in the past three weeks and it makes sense that Roode, who has one of the best entrances in WWE today, starts a feud with him.

As recapped by WWE.com, Dolph Ziggler has adopted a new gimmick wherein he mocks the entrances of WWE superstars. Ziggler has already impersonated the entrances of John Cena, Randy Savage, Naomi, Shane McMahon, Bayley, The Ultimate Warrior, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and D-Generation X.

“The Showoff” turned heel earlier this year but he has failed to make an impact until now. Ziggler feuding with Roode is something fans can look forward to in the next several weeks, possibly extending until later this year. Ziggler and Roode are two of the best talents on the main roster at the moment.

On the other hand, fans from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live were able to see the return of Bobby Roode. According to Sportskeeda, Roode defeated Mike Kanellis in a dark match last Tuesday at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

It should be noted that these are still just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Take it with a grain of salt since the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Nevertheless, fans can’t wait to hear and see Bobby Roode’s “Glorious” entrance back on WWE television.

[Featured Image by WWE]