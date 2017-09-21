Miranda Lambert, Anderson East Almost Broke Up! Was It Because Of Blake?

Miranda Lambert seems to be in a happy place right now with Anderson East after going through a heart breaking divorce from Blake Shelton. However, not many people know that she almost broke up with her boyfriend of two years. The 33-year-old songstress rarely talked about her new album The Weight of These Wings, but she revealed some of the stories behind each song during her acoustic concert in Nashville.

The couple’s first collaboration is “Getaway Driver,” which they co-wrote with Natalie Hemby. According to PEOPLE, Miranda recalled how she got into a fight with Anderson. They were reportedly sweet to each other while writing the song, but things changed after that. Lambert revealed that she was so pissed so she confronted her boyfriend East.

“Are you gonna break up with me?” Miranda recalled asking Anderson.

“I think I’ll wait 60 years,” the 29-year-old blues singer replied calmly.

Lambert smiled saying, “So sweet” to the crowd as she shared that experience. That sweet moment reportedly inspired her to co-wrote a love song entitled “Pushin’ Time” with Natalie Hemby and Foy Vance. Miranda and Anderson recently celebrated their two year anniversary as a couple. She even shared an adorable photo with her boyfriend on Instagram and captioned it: “Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th.”

Many people thought that the couple only started dating during the end of 2015, but the “Vice” hitmaker’s recent revelation of their anniversary date sparked cheating rumors. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced in July 2015, which is just two months before they got into a relationship. This could mean that the two may have already started seeing each other even if she was still married to the 41-year-old country charmer.

During an interview with Billboard, Blake hinted that Miranda cheated on him. His song “She Got a Way with Words” was about a lover who cheated and lied. The Voice coach may not have written the song, but he claimed that he would not stop people from believing that some of the facts of his divorce are included in it. Shelton also revealed how he fell in love with Gwen Stefani.

“Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces,” Blake said.

The 47-year-old pop star filed for a divorce from Gavin Rossdale, whom she was married to for 14 years, after discovering his affair with their former nanny. Could cheating be one of the similarities of Shelton and Stefani’s divorce?

Lambert never confirmed nor denied that she cheated on Shelton, but she did open up about the heartache caused by the divorce. She revealed that the song “Ugly Lights” described her experience at a bar after her split from her ex-husband Blake.

“Just pretty much this whole record … I did start drinking a lot. And I did go to bars in midtown [Nashville] … And I had to pick up my car. It’d been there three days,” she said. “Yeah … and I still had mascara on from the first day. So these gals came over and we were gonna write a song, and I had written it on my way home from picking up my car.”

Miranda Lambert also believed that music is medicine and writing songs did help her go through her divorce from Blake Shelton. Since one of the co-writers she worked with in The Weight of These Wings was Anderson East, then that’s how they probably got closer to each other which dismisses the cheating rumors. However, she may still be having a difficult time moving on from her ex-husband Blake which probably caused their fight since she never disclosed the real reason why they almost broke up.

