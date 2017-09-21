‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie’s Life Reportedly A ‘Complete Mess’ Since Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s life as a single mom isn’t going as planned. In the wake of her nasty divorce with Brad Pitt, insiders claim the ultra-thin actress cannot control her six children and was devastated when Pitt wouldn’t take her back. It’s been a rough few months, but it sounds like the Maleficent star may have finally reached a tipping point.

A source told Radar Online that Jolie’s life is a complete mess now that Pitt is out of the picture. Not only has she lost an incredible amount of weight, but the actress has zero help raising her kids. Without Pitt’s support, Jolie reportedly worries about her future and the well-being of her family.

Jolie recently stepped out for a public appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival and looked skinnier than ever. Experts who analyzed the photos of Jolie believe she has reached a dangerous weight under 100 pounds. In fact, Dr. Stuart Fischer estimated Jolie’s weight at a little over 75 pounds. If Jolie doesn’t turn things around soon, her health could develop into a serious medical condition.

To make things worse, In Touch Weekly reports that Angelina Jolie is losing control of her kids in her new home. The actress recently purchased a large mansion near Pitt’s estate in Los Feliz. Although it is good to see Jolie in a more permanent place, insiders claim that she hasn’t decorated the estate and is letting the kiddos do whatever they want. With no rules in place, the conditions inside the house are quickly deteriorating.

“It’s a house of horrors,” an insider shared. “Angelina has lost control. It’s shocking what goes on in this house.”

The source added that Jolie’s six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox — are allowed to stay up all night and eat whatever they want, including junk food and soda. The situation has gotten so bad that Jolie is allegedly having trouble keeping up with daily routines. Jolie has not commented on the rumors, but she recently admitted that she doesn’t enjoy the single life and never planned on raising the kids on her own.

Jolie filed for divorce one year ago. She and Pitt still haven’t finalized the split and are currently working out a custody arrangement.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]