Whoops! Did Kate Middleton Accidentally Reveal The Sex Of Baby No 3?

Kate Middleton may have accidentally let slip the gender of her third baby with Prince William. Middleton is currently dealing with severe bouts of morning sickness, and her cravings might indicate that she is expecting a boy.

Her reports that Middleton kept the sex of her first two babies – George and Charlotte – tightly under wraps. The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly didn’t know the gender until birth and is doing the same with the new baby. While Middleton may or may not know if she’s having a girl or boy, her cravings may favor of the latter.

An insider claims that Middleton is experiencing intense cravings for spicy foods. Old wives’ tales say this means she’s carrying a boy, though we certainly can’t be sure of anything until Middleton makes an official announcement. If she does have a boy, then oddsmakers believe she and William will name him Henry or Arthur. If it’s a girl, then Alice and Victoria are the popular choices.

While we wait for confirmation, William did his own bit of info dropping last week. In talking about the exciting baby news, William explained how Kate Middleton is almost past the morning sickness phase, which could mean that she’s in the 12th week of her pregnancy. This would put the baby on pace for a March birth next year.

“It’s very good news,” he shared. “There’s not much sleep going on at the moment. It was a bit anxious to start with, but we can start celebrating this week.”

Although Middleton hasn’t said much about the pregnancy, Elle UK reports that she made her first public appearance post-baby announcement in a new video advocating mental health. Middleton introduced an animated video produced by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families and urged people to be more open when talking about mental health issues. She also gave a bit of advice on how families can support loved ones who suffer from mental problems.

Middleton, who suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, has been an active advocate for mental health since becoming a member of the royal family. With her husband William and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, Middleton recently helped promote the Heads Together campaign for the London Marathon. She has also donated generous sums to mental health organizations over the years.

