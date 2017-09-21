‘Star Wars’ Rumor: Next Trilogy Is Set In The Old Republic

Disney is committed to expand the Star Wars franchise after the still-untitled third film Episode 9 and it appears that the studio already has some exciting plans in place.

According to well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Explained, the films in the epic space opera that will follow the ongoing trilogy will be set in the Old Republic, an era that fans have always wanted to learn more about.

The YouTuber got the information from a source of theirs, who has proved their credibility time and again by supplying accurate information about Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi including Supreme Leader Snoke’s black ring and Anakin Skywalker’s return way before it was reported in the media.

According to this source, Snoke will apparently be the gateway of Disney in connecting the current saga to the next batch of Star Wars films because the villain hails from the Old Republic.

[Spoiler Warning! Potential spoilers for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi are discussed below]

Snoke is reportedly an ancient Sith who was locked up in a Force chamber that can resist his darkness. He was hidden away in the Unknown Regions, the uncharted area beyond the Outer Rim, which has only been looked into in Star Wars books and comics so far.

If this report is anything to go by, then the next trio of Star Wars films might finally explore this mysterious part of the galaxy. This will help the franchise grow bigger than ever and it also offers endless possibilities of storytelling, new characters, and settings.

In the Star Wars: Aftermath novels by Chuck Wendig, Emperor Palpatine was interested in the Unknown Regions because he believed that it holds the key to further understanding and mastering the ways of the Force. It is also there that he meets Snoke and joins forces with him.

It was even hinted by Star Wars Theory’s source that Snoke—being an ancient Sith and what he described as a “Force vampire”—may have come up with the Chosen One prophecy simply to serve his need for the souls of Force users to survive and regenerate.

So far in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, it is being hinted that the film will change the way viewers and even the characters see and understand the Force.

All of this could be setting up the Star Wars films after Episode 9. After all, the Force has been around for ages and how the folks in the Old Republic viewed and used it was definitely different from how it is today and ultimately shaped its current form.

In addition, fans believe that there are a lot more stories to tell in the Old Republic so they are bound to be glad if Disney ends up taking this route for their next Star Wars projects.

It is to be noted that nothing has been confirmed at this time so it goes without saying that the report should be taken with a pinch of salt. For now, fans should focus on Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, which will hit the theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]