Celebrities Donate Thousands To Mexico Earthquake Victims: Who’s Given What

Celebrities are stepping up to help victims of the huge 7.1 magnitude earthquake that tore through Mexico City on September 19.

A number of stars have already publicly donated huge amounts of money to provide aid to those affected by the natural disaster – which caused a number of buildings to collapse – including native Mexicans Salma Hayek, Formula One driver Sergio Perez, and baseball player Luis Cruz.

Salma, who hails from Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, confirmed on Instagram on September 21 that she would be donating $100,000 to the victims via UNICEF while recalling how she was evacuated during the huge 8.0 magnitude earthquake that happened in 1985 and killed thousands.

She explained that she was lead out of the building to safety, but unfortunately lost a number of friends and family members, including her Uncle, during the earthquake more than 30 years ago.

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude, and it’s horrific,” she said.

But Salma isn’t the only Mexican who’s giving back to their home.

Per BBC Sport, Formula One driver Sergio Perez is also donating to the victims and has pledged three million pesos (around $170,000) to help rebuild Mexico City.

“I’m deeply concerned for what my country is living,” Perez, who’s from Guadalajara, said in a statement. “It’s time to be united.”

Mexican professional baseball player Luis Cruz shared a heartfelt video to his Twitter page on September 21 and confirmed that he too was donating and giving 100,000 yen (around $889) to the cause.

Mexican-American actress and singer Ana Brenda Contreras set up a Go Fund Me page for the victims of the earthquake, which has already raised more than $57,000.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling confirmed that she too is helping relief efforts in the wake of the Earthquake and had donated an unspecified amount of money to Oxfam. Other stars tweeting out links to donation pages included Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, Shay Mitchell, Janelle Monae, Sofia Carson and Sia.

Actress Eva Longoria also shared a heartfelt message about the earthquake disaster on Instagram. The star is married to Mexican businessman José Antonio Bastón and splits her time between the U.S. and Mexico.

Posting a video showing how the country rebuilt after the 1985 earthquake, she wrote in part, “The compassion in this video makes my heart swell with pride and renews my faith in humanity.”

“The people of Mexico have shown the world that they are strong and will survive this. THIS is Mexico everyone. THIS is the Mexico I have always known,” Eva added.

Also donating money to Mexico City and its victims is Facebook.

The social media giant has given $1 million to Cruz Roja Mexicana, a branch of the International Red Cross. CNN is reporting that the company is also now working with UNICEF in order to waive fees on any donations made to the cause via the charity’s Facebook page.

The death toll from the earthquake currently stands at 237 but is unfortunately expected to rise.

To donate money to Mexico City, The Mexico Report has compiled a list of verified charities to help those in need.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Mark Blinch/Getty Images for Heineken]