‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bonnie Meets Her Match When She Tries To Blackmail Victor

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie (Judi Evans) may have met het match with Victor. Not only is she struggling to keep Justin (Wally Kurth) fooled, but Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is working on her every nerve. If that isn’t enough drama to handle for the Adrienne-wannabe, Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) is also the source of numerous headaches for her. Bonnie has been trying to seduce Victor (John Aniston) but to no avail, he’s just not biting. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Bonnie will have to come up with another way to gain control of the situation.

Luckily for her, she will gain the upper hand sooner than expected when she overhears Victor on the phone. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Bonnie will listen in on one of Victor’s conversations and realize that she could use the information to her advantage. Victor will be talking to Xander (Paul Telfer) about the plot to kill Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). DOOL fans will remember that Victor helped Xander escape so that he could get rid of Deimos for once and for all. However, Nicole, who was high on Halo at the time, got to Deimos before Xander did and killed him herself.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Bonnie will realize that she can use this information to blackmail Victor. The mere fact that Victor contacted Xander would be enough to get Maggie riled up. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that the first thing that Bonnie might want from the Kiriakis patriarch is the money Sheila has been tormenting her for. DOOL fans know that Victor is not someone that you threaten and it will only be a matter of time before he turns the tables on her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Victor will do some investigating on “Adrienne” and he will find out more about Sheila or spy on Bonnie’s every move. Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that he too will find the dirt he has been looking for, Bonnie’s real identity. At this point, the two cannot blackmail each other anymore and would have to keep each other’s secrets.

Adrienne will soon make her way out of prison and things should get interesting for Bonnie at that point. Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Victor could redeem himself by doing what is right without getting caught himself. What do you think of the way this storyline has unfolded?

