Carrie Underwood Responds After Being Sued In Huge Lawsuit

Carrie Underwood is responding after being hit with a huge lawsuit over her 2014 hit “Something in the Water.”

It was announced earlier this week that the country superstar is involved in a lawsuit from two Canadian songwriters who are accusing the singer and her co-writers of plagiarising their track to write her the spiritual single, which was featured on her 2014 Greatest Hits compilation, Decade #1.

The songwriters are suing Carrie and her co-writers in federal court, but she’s now responding to the claims via her spokesperson.

A representative for the star hit back at the allegations in a statement issued to The Tennessean this week. They revealed that Underwood has been left feeling “saddened” but is confident that a court will find that she and her co-writers have done nothing wrong.

“We are aware that a lawsuit was filed regarding the authorship of ‘Something in the Water.’ We want all of Carrie’s fans, and everyone, to know that [the song] was written by Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Carrie Underwood,” a spokesperson said in a statement regarding the lawsuit, denying the allegations.

“This is a deeply personal song regarding Carrie’s faith and she is saddened that anyone would attempt to challenge that for financial gain,” the statement continued.

“Neither Carrie nor any of her co-writers ever received or heard the plaintiffs’ song. We fully expect that Carrie, Brett and Chris will be vindicated in the courts,” they added.

Brett and Chris have also worked separately with Underwood to write a number of her other hits, including her singles “Smoke Break” and “Cowboy Casanova.”

The Canadian songwriters in question are Ron McNeill and Georgia Lyons-Savage. They’re claiming that they supposedly sent Underwood’s producer Mark Bright a similar song of the same name in 2014 but had no response. Carrie then released her religious hit later that year.

According to the legal papers, McNiell and Lyons are alleging that the track Carrie released and their song of the same name are distinctly similar.

“The hook on the infringing work, as released on the album, is structurally and lyrically identical, and substantially similar melodically to plaintiffs’ composition of the same title,” the lawsuit alleges.

Underwood and Bright are both named in the “Something in the Water” lawsuit, as are their co-writers DeStefano and James. The songwriters also named their publishing companies and Carrie’s then record label Sony Music Nashville, though since moved to Universal Music Group Nashville.

McNeill and Lyons-Savage are asking for a jury trial and are looking to be awarded the profits the song generated.

Carrie’s 2014 track was a huge hit for the star and details her strong faith and relationship with God.

“Something in the Water” sold more than 1 million copies in the United States alone and has become one of the former American Idol winner’s biggest hits.

She’s also taken home a slew of awards for the platinum track, including Best Country Solo Performance at the 2015 Grammys and Top Christian Song at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Carrie is currently enjoying some down time with her family, though the star will make her big return to the spotlight in November when she co-hosts the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley for her tenth consecutive year.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Calia]