Gwen Stefani Wears Heart On Her Feet As She Steps Out With Blake Shelton In Matching Denim Outfits

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look so good together that they can get away with a little PDA, wearing matching outfits, and customizing sneakers to show how much they are into each other.

Blake and Gwen were supposedly out attending some meetings in Los Angeles though Hollywood Life reported that Gwen had a visit with her doctor, which lasted for a couple of hours. The two were spotted on Wednesday holding hands and sporting a similar casual denim look. Wearing similar wardrobes is a common and cute way for couples to show their affection for each other and the two seem to be embracing this trend. But what mainly caught the eye of the press and the couple’s fans is Gwen’s personalized pair of sneakers.

The fashion-forward Gwen, 47, sported a light blue distressed denim overalls, a gray T-shirt, a pair of sunglasses, and bright red lipstick, her signature look. Gwen had her platinum blonde hair tied up and was clarrying a backpack, which she probably didn’t notice was slightly open, on her left shoulder. Her right hand was free to clutch hands with Blake, 40, who was wearing a navy blue long-sleeved shirt, denim jeans, a baseball cap, and a pair of Under Armour shoes.

Gwen went a step further by wearing her heart on her feet, instead of her sleeves. The No Doubt singer and former The Voice coach wore a pair of customized black and white checkered Vans with Blake’s face prominently featured on each shoe. This is the same pair she showed off back in May.

Forget her sleeve, Gwen Stefani wears her heart on her feet with Blake Shelton sneakers: https://t.co/P9w1bfbAJ1 pic.twitter.com/9foeBJ1wiQ — E! News (@enews) September 21, 2017

Gwen and Blake have been the talk of the town, especially among country music fans, since the two singers made their relationship official in 2015. The loudest rumors about the two these days are mainly about Gwen’s supposed pregnancy. The two are rumored to be struggling to get pregnant and Blake supposedly got a bit jealous after news broke out that fellow The Voice coach and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was expecting his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo. The latest rumor is that Gwen has decided to put their pregnancy plans on hold to focus more on strengthening their relationship and planning for their future.

Blake hinted in an interview back in April that the chatter surrounding his relationship with Gwen bothered him a bit at first. Blake was asked if things have settled down with regards to people’s fascination with his relationship with Gwen.

“God, I hope so,” exclaimed Blake.

“I don’t think it’s mellowed out, really,” Blake said further. “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it.”

Blake further explained that any story regarding the couple either say “that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins. Or, you know, I’m sneaking behind her back to eat meat. I eat meat right in front of her face!”

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]