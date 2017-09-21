Blac Chyna Focuses On Rap Career Despite ‘Horrible’ Skills, Debut Album Expected To Come Out Soon

Blac Chyna is ready to take the music industry by storm. The aspiring hip-hop artist is reportedly focusing on her rap career despite negative feedbacks about her skills.

In a recent report by Page Six, it has been revealed that the 29-year-old voluptuous beauty is working on something big to officially kick off her career as a rapper. According to the outlet, Blac Chyna is serious about being a hip-hop artist and is putting all her energy to make a successful stint in the music industry.

The Rob & Chyna star is reportedly keen on being a rapper and has already met with some of the biggest music labels. Blac Chyna is also in talks to collaborate with big artists for her debut album.

“She’s met with four labels. She’s also collaborating with very big artists, and there’s going to be big news coming soon.”

Although Rob Kardashian’s baby mama is reportedly working hard to build her music career, a source told the news site that her rap skills are “horrible.” Still, Blac Chyna managed to get the attention of several record labels and will most likely land a deal soon.

“Yes, she is trying to rap and no, [it’s] horrible. All the majors are listening, and, sadly, she will likely get a deal. If she lands it, somebody will be stupid enough to give her a seven-figure advance.”

Previously, there were claims that Blac Chyna has already turned down a record deal with a major label simply because “she wants the music to be right.” As it seems, the curvaceous reality star is “exploring all musical possibilities” and using all her connections to make her career move successful.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna is working with Mally Mall, the producer who discovered Tyga. The gossip outlet also revealed that she is recruiting other hip-hop stars that she will feature on her first album. Some of the names include Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, Jeremih, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

Aside from famous rappers, Blac Chyna is reportedly planning to use her Kardashian connection to add flavor to her album. Allegedly, Rob’s ex-fiancée is thinking about writing songs about the famous family.

Blac Chyna’s desire to be a rapper was reportedly inspired by Nicki Minaj, which she sees as a “mentor.” The two recently teamed up for sizzling cameos in Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” music video.

The reality was also Nicki’s stunt double in the music video for Kanye West’s song, “Monster.”

Blac Chyna’s music career will be focused on rap, traditional singing, and poetry music.

