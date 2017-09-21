NFL 2017: With Many Injured Players, Can The Dolphins Overcome New York Jets This Sunday?

After a 19-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play the New York Jets this Sunday. The Dolphins are troubled with many injured players, but the victory against the Chargers will be good enough to motivate the Dolphins to win the game. However, we will also expect the Jets to make a surprising comeback after two consecutive losses against Buffalo and Oakland.

After a week delay due to hurricane Irma, Miami started the 2017 NFL Season with a sweet victory in LA on Sept. 17. The Dolphins capitalized on some mistakes made by the Chargers’ head coach Anthony Lynn. Miami continued their knack from last year, to keep their fans on the edge of their seats before winning the close game in the final minutes.

In their first game, the Dolphins first showed their ability to win the very tight game. Meanwhile, the Chargers could not make the winning kick as their rookie kicker, Younghoe Koo failed to take a 44-yard field goal attempt in the final 10 seconds of the game.

Following a close game, Miami will come to MetLife Stadium to challenge the Jets, who started the year with two losses. The Jets’ head coach, Todd Bowles, admitted that they started the season in a bad way as they did not immediately fix the mistakes in their first two games. Especially during the game against Oakland when they lost 45-20.

“We’re not good enough to correct our mistakes and win the game”

On the other hand, the Dolphins had to deal with injury problems ahead of the game. They had to play without linebacker Rey Maluaga last week. Last Wednesday, three other players had to miss the practice because of injury. Those players are running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Miami Dolphins has listed 15 players, according to the injury report. Three other players also on the list due to limited practice are center Mike Pouncey, running back Damien Williams, and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase expects Parker and Ajayi to be able to play this Sunday, as they played a very good game in LA last week. Watch the highlights of the game between Miami and Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17, as the Dolphins won 19-17.

