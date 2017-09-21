‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky On The Beach In A Glamorous Bikini [Photos]

Kim Kardashian stunned in a black bikini while enjoying a beach day in Malibu. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looks toned, tanned, and blonde in her latest Instagram photos.

Her assistant and best friend, Stephanie Shepherd, tells People that she spent quality time with Kim Kardashian and rocked long platinum locks while soaking in the sun.

The How I Met Your Mother actress is a celebrity turned entrepreneur who has leveraged her television success by launching a profitable side business. With her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim has launched a clothing line for Bebe and has nabbed skincare product endorsements.

Earlier this month, at New York Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West, 36, made headlines for wearing a pair of sheer pants.

Her latest Instagram photos show the Beyond the Break star dressed in a see-through top without a bra underneath, exposing her nipples. In addition, she has uploaded some photographs of herself and Stephanie to create excitement among fans.

In the caption for the photos posted Wednesday, Kardashian explains her choice to censor her nipples. She stated that her aunt Shelli invited her to Malibu and had a great time with her. Shepherd prepared dinner for everyone and Kim arranged champions for her fellows. Early morning, they stepped out to have some fun under the sun.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress strolled along the water in her butt-bearing suit. She looked slimmer than ever as she enjoyed the moments on the sand.

My Aunt Shelli called and yelled at me when she saw this pic. So @shellibird1 I blurred it for you! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The KKW Beauty founder revealed that she’s “the most fit she’s ever been,” thanks to her workout sessions. Although Kim has edited her nipples in the photos, the Instagram images have attracted divided opinions in the comments. Various fans shamed the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star for choosing to show her nipples on a public platform.

“You should not have your assets out in public,” one person commented. “Kim Kardashian needs to learn some ethics,” another person wrote.

Casual in Cabo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 16, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami star has released a variety of products tied to her name, including a photo book Selfish, and a video game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Her relationship with rapper Kanye West received significant media coverage in recent months, and they have two children together.