‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet Feels Pain, Is She Facing Miscarriage? Jack Wants A Chat With Vicky

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, September 22 state that Juliet (Laur Allen) is determined to make her relationship with Cane (Daniel Goddard) work. She sees a future together with Cane and hopes that having a baby with Cane would make him more committed to their relationship.

Juliet Feels A Sudden Pain, Is She Facing A Miscarriage?

Juliet is optimistic about her future with Cane but Hillary (Mishael Morgan) tries to make her doubt Cane’s commitment.

Hilary does not want Juliet’s relationship with Cane to succeed. Instead of Cane and Juliet, Hilary wants Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil) to get back together because a “Lane” reunion improves her chances of getting Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) back.

Jordan broke up with Hilary to start a relationship with Lily after Lily broke up with Cane.

Hilary tries to discourage Juliet. She tells Juliet that Cane does not care about her and that he only cares about the “bun in the oven.” She tells Juliet that Cane will stop giving her attention after their baby is born.

Juliet is insecure about her relationship with Cane, so she is upset about Hilary’s remarks. She probably fears that Hilary is right. However, before she can reply to Hilary’s statement, Juliet feels a sudden intense pain down below. The pain could be the first sign of a pregnancy issue.

Could Juliet be facing a miscarriage?

Jack Wants To Have A Chat With Victoria

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is wary of Jack’s (Peter Bergman) invitation to join him for a chat. However, Jack tries to calm Victoria’s suspicions. He suggests that a conversation between business competitors could help to resolve issues.

Will Victoria agree to meet with Jack? What does Jack want to talk about?

Regardless, the meeting could only provide both parties the opportunity to trade recriminations. It is unlikely that they will make a breakthrough in resolving their differences.

Phyllis Defends Jack

Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 22 tease that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) defends Jack, apparently in response to a disparaging comment about Jack by Billy (Jason Thompson). Phyllis might not feel that the confrontation between Jack and Billy is entirely Jack’s fault. Jack isn’t a saint, but Billy isn’t a saint either.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Juliet And Cane Bond, New GC Couple ‘Jane’ Replaces ‘Lane’ https://t.co/AckzFkmaQ4 — Laura H (@pmekame) September 3, 2017

Billy And Victoria Make A Risky Business Decision

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy and Victoria make a risky business decision. The risky decision could be a business proposal by Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). The pair had earlier pitched their idea to Jack, but he rejected it.

Victor and Billy’s decision to do business with Zack could cause serious trouble for Brash & Sassy. Fans know that Zack is the kingpin of a sex ring operating in Genoa City. Abby is unaware that Zack is part of a sex trafficking ring. She has invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s app. She is also dating Zack.

‘Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Cane, Juliet Learn Baby Could Have A Genetic Disorder, Lily Elope With Jordan? https://t.co/jkB2VhzEaL — johnthomas didymus (@jthomasdidymus) August 17, 2017

Newman Enterprises will find itself in a tight spot when Zack’s dirty secrets are exposed. Brash & Sassy will also struggle to explain its links with a sex trafficking operation. The scandal that erupts could further threaten the survival of Brash & Sassy which is still struggling to recover from the setback caused by Juliet’s sexual harassment lawsuit.

Scott Makes A Surprising Connection

Spoilers for Friday, September 22 state that music producer Irv West (Wayne Knight) watches Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) perform at The Underground. When Tessa takes to the stage, she notices the middle-aged producer’s escort. The girl is young enough to be Irv’s daughter.

Scott (Daniel Hall) also makes a surprising observation. The girl looks familiar. Scott is certain he’s seen her before. While Irv watches Tessa perform, Scott goes online to confirm his suspicion.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott confirms that Irv’s girlfriend is in fact a prostitute with Zack’s sex ring. Scott discovers that the girl’s photo is on the sex ring’s website next to Crystal’s.

Scott recalls that he once talked with the girl at a motel while investigating the sex ring. Her name is Natalia (Tina Ivlev). Natalia knows Crystal because she works with her. She gave Scott some information about Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) when he saw her at the motel.

Scott updates Tessa about his discovery. Scott and Tessa plan to find an opportunity to talk to her. Natalia could have information about Crystal’s whereabouts. However, they have to get her alone before they can talk to her. They would have to persuade her to share information that could help them find Crystal. It could entail some risks because the ring could find out that someone is making inquiries about Crystal.

