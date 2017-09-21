Kardashian-Jenners Recreate The Original ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Intro 10 Years Later And It’s Epic

As the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to air it’s 10th anniversary season, the fans are going crazy as the Kardashian-Jenners released a very fresh, fierce and nostalgic teaser.

The video starts with the line “No matter how far they go, they never go alone” while showing old home video clips of the famous family and Momager Kris Jenner flying a helicopter.

The slogan ‘Keep It Kardashian’ flashes on the screen as Kourtney is shown lounging near the swimming pool while a pool guy is checking her out.

Khloe displays her incredibly fit physique while working out in the gym. Kendall runs off backstage just before she was set to strut the catwalk. Kylie is pulled over and given a ticket before speeding off with her lavish orange Lamborghini.

Kirby Jenner, Kendall’s faux fraternal twin brother, is also featured on the video during the Jenner sister’s part. Kirby became famous on Instagram for flawlessly Photoshopping himself onto Kendall’s photos.

The last part of the video shows the KarJenners being brought together on the set. This is where the nostalgic part comes in as they reenact the original opening credits of their hit reality TV show. Kim is noticeably not present yet.

Momager Kris asks where Kim is as they try to find the perfect group pose. Khloe replies with “Mom, she’s always late.” Kim suddenly arrives at the set and says “No, I’m here” as she gets in the middle of the shot. Her sisters pushed her to side the same way they did before.

In the recreation of the original opening credits, Bruce Jenner and Rob Kardashian are noticeably missing. The issues they have with the KarJenner family are probably one of the reasons they are out.

Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, is reported to be fired after the season 14 of the E! show. Disick reportedly already knew that the day would come that he would be removed from the show’s payroll as things are starting to get serious between Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Watch the clip below of the all-new Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 teaser.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 airs on E! on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3]