Demi Lovato Responds To Twitter Users Who Called Her Out For Not Revealing Her Sexuality

In a recent interview, Demi Lovato was asked about her sexuality after she was photographed walking around holding another woman’s hand. During that interview, Lovato said that she did not want to answer any questions about her sexuality, and instead said that she loves who she loves. Since then, there have been many people who have questioned the singer over her lack of an answer.

While Demi Lovato has made it clear that she does not need to justify her sexuality for anyone, and that she will reveal what she believes to be important only when she wants to, on Twitter, some of her fans are not happy with this lack of an answer. According to People Magazine, there have even been fans who have called the singer out for not saying one way or the other whether she was straight or not. Although some fans seemed to have no problem tweeting their complaints about Demi Lovato’s lack of answers, the singer herself was not willing to let those tweets go.

In response to one Twitter user who said that they love Demi Lovato, but found her lack of an answer regarding her sexuality to be ridiculous, the singer tweeted back by saying the person was being “expectant and rude.” She told the apparent fan that if they want to know more about her sexuality, then they need to “watch my documentary and chill out.”

Demi Lovato then followed up her direct response to the tweet with two more messages. In the first tweet from the singer, she says that even though she is choosing not “to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in.” She then tweeted out a second message in which she tells her fans that if they really want to know more about her sexuality then they should watch her upcoming documentary.

While Demi Lovato may have told people that she was not going to label herself and if they really had questions about her sexuality then they should watch her documentary, she also made it clear that she does not “owe anybody anything.”

If you're that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don't owe anybody anything. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

For fans who are genuinely curious about Demi Lovato and her sexuality, her upcoming documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, is set to release on YouTube on October 12. This means that soon fans might get some of the revelations that they have been looking for, as the singer answers some of these questions on her own terms.

[Featured Image by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty Images]