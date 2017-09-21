‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Celebrate 3rd Anniversary, Check Out Amy’s Sweet Gesture

Three years ago, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff said their “I do’s” in a beautiful wedding at the Roloff Farms. Now, the Little People, Big World couple is celebrating their third anniversary as first-time parents to baby Ember Jean, who they welcomed on Sept. 10.

Audrey first greeted Jeremy on social media by sharing their wedding video on her Facebook page. The 26-year-old reality star stated that they watch the video and re-read their wedding vows to each other every year to “reminisce and re-align.”

“It’s such a sweet time of reminiscing and re-aligning. If it’s half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s hail to the rest of the road!”

Meanwhile, Jeremy went live on their marriage blog, Beating 50 Percent, to show their followers how they spent this special occasion. On the blog’s Instagram Stories, Jeremy shared a snap of their dining table with a simple but beautiful dinner arrangement complete with pink flowers and wine.

The succeeding videos showed both Jeremy and Audrey, who were dressed casually in their home clothes, taking food out of plastic containers. Jeremy revealed that since they’ve been busy taking care of their newborn, they couldn’t leave the house to have a fancy dinner. Fortunately, LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff came to the rescue.

“My mom just brought us a nice, beautiful steak dinner ‘coz we got a baby. Thank you, mom,” Jeremy said in one of the clips. Amy, as LPBW fans would know, is a wonderful home cook. Her little food package surely made Jeremy and Audrey’s anniversary dinner special and, not to mention, stress-free.

“We’re gonna sit down and have a meal at our table, which we haven’t been able to do in a while. But just because the baby’s young does not give us an excuse not to celebrate our anniversary. Happy marriage, happy family. We’re trying to get started right this year.”

Jeremy and Audrey are known to be firm believers in the institution of marriage. They founded Beating 50 Percent, a marriage and counseling blog, to encourage other couples to stay committed in their relationships. Now, after three blissful years of marriage, the two are starting a new adventure as a family.

With the birth of baby Ember, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are now slowly adjusting to their new roles as parents. In the videos that Jeremy posted, Ember’s cries can even be heard in the background. Thankfully, the couple is getting all the support they need from their family.

There have been rumors that the couple may be distancing themselves from Amy since the Roloff matriarch hasn’t been seen around baby Ember as much as fans would have wanted. Also, fans noted that Jer and Auj didn’t publicly greet Amy on her birthday last week, unlike Tori Roloff who posted a greeting on her Instagram Stories.

However, as seen on Jeremy’s latest posts, all these talks are far from the truth. Amy’s thoughtful gesture for Jeremy and Audrey’s anniversary proves that all is well within the Roloff household. In a new video released by TLC, Amy beamed with pride as she talked about meeting baby Ember. She also sweetly congratulated her son and daughter-in-law.

“One of the best advice I can give Jeremy and Audrey is [to] listen to all the input but really, do the best that you can. Just being a great mom and dad, which I know they’re going to be.”

Little People, Big World fans! What did you think of Amy Roloff’s sweet anniversary gift for Jeremy and Audrey? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]