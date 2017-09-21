Former Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder Reportedly Turning Heel Soon

The SmackDown Live roster is heating up as the Hell in a Cell event approaches us. Right now, the two biggest angles are the bitter rivalry between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens and the WWE Championship feud between Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura. In the tag team picture, The New Day have been competing in some of the best matches of 2017 against The Usos, exchanging the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships on a few occasions.

Other teams are also vying to ascend of the rankings. Other than the New Day, perhaps the most popular team on the blue brand now is Breezango. With their Fashion Files segments filled with whodunnit saga, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have risen up the rankings, and nearly won the tag team titles during their feud with The Usos.

Another team who is trying to rise up the rankings is the Hype Bros. Despite being a very popular team, there have been much tension between the two, as well as a losing streak on SmackDown Live. Last week, they lost to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. This week, they lost to New Day. Zack Ryder showed a strong sense of frustration after losing to Benjamin and Gable, refusing to shake their hands. This is reportedly going to lead to more, specifically a heel turn for Ryder.

After gaining popularity after forming in NXT, the team had an opportunity to come to the main roster and make an impact. After the draft, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley began to get a push, winning a tag team battle royal to become No. 1 contenders for the title. However, Ryder became injured in the match, abruptly stopping the momentum of the Hype Bros.

During Ryder’s absence, Rawley won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and had a mild push as a singles competitor. However, after the brand split, his appearances began to become more infrequent. When the Hype Bros reunited following Ryder’s return, their stock in the tag team division, primarily since the New Day and Breezango became more popular babyfaces, began to decrease.

On SmackDown Live, Rawley told Ryder that something drastic has to be done in order for things to change. While it is clear that Zack Ryder will be turning heel soon, Mojo Rawley may be following him as well. Especially, he has been struggling to get a strong fan reaction for quite some time.

