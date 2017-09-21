NFL Trade Rumors: Saints In Talks With Several Teams To Trade Kenny Vaccaro, Could Be First Step Of Rebuild

The NFL trade rumors suggest that Kenny Vaccaro could soon have a new home, with the New Orleans Saints reportedly in talks with several teams to ship off the wayward safety in what could be the first step of a total rebuild.

Though the 26-year-old Vaccaro has been a starter ever since he was picked No. 15 overall in the first round of the 2013 draft, the team is reportedly ready to part ways with him after something of a falling out. Vaccaro was benched during the team’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots, and ESPN reported that Vaccaro was surprised and put off by the benching.

That has led to reports that the Saints are looking to trade Kenny Vacarro, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that a handful of teams are already in discussions with the Saints.

The team has made no public statements about the trade talks, though Saints coach Sean Payton did have some telling remarks. When asked about whether the team intended to trade Vacarro, Payton did not deny the reports and seemed to justify the team’s decision to entertain offers for the safety.

“It’s not unusual early in the season for teams to call (about players),” Payton said.

The New Orleans Saints terrible pass defense could play a big role in why Kenny Vaccaro is now on the trade block. The Saints are giving up a league-worst 388 yards passing yards per game this season — including allowing Tom Brady to torch them for 436 yards last week — after finishing dead last against the pass last season and next-to-last in 2015.

While Kenny Vacarro may have not lived up to his billing of a first-round pick, with just five interceptions across his NFL career, he has shown enough ability to be a starter for a number of teams. But there are some injury concerns that could slow down the trade rumors, Bleacher Report noted. Vaccaro missed at least one game due to injury in three of his first four seasons, and missed five games last year.

The NFL trade rumors surrounding Kenny Vaccaro could intensify if the New Orleans Saints continue to lose. Quarterback Drew Brees is headed to free agency after this season, and there are rumors that Sean Payton is on the hot seat, so the team could be moving head-first into a rebuild. If they can get a good return for Vacarro that would add more ammunition for this rebuilding process, it is likely that the Saints would pull the trigger.

