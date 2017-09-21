‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Takes Back Famous Quote, Now Thinks ‘Everyone’s Not Replaceable’

Abby Lee Miller seems to be sending the message loud and clear — she is not replaceable. The former Dance Moms mentor is taking back her infamous advice to her students and seems to apply it to her current situation.

Earlier this week, the 50-year-old choreographer appeared to have a change of mind when it comes to her famous quote, “Everyone’s replaceable.” Apparently, the ALDC founder now thinks the opposite way and is not ashamed to say it.

According to International Business Times, Abby Lee Miller’s ALDC studio sent out an email blast promoting her new line of T-shirts, which are now available on its official online store.

The new clothing item featured Abby’s famous line but with a changed tune — “Everyone’s not replaceable.” In the email received by the news site, Miller’s team stated that the changed quote is the “new motto” for Dance Moms Season 7. The T-shirt, which retails for $29, are available in mint green and lavender color.

And while Miller is serving her 366-day sentence at FCI Victorville for bankruptcy fraud, her online store continues to offer limited edition apparel in honor of her imprisonment.

In fact, the store offers a “Free Abby Lee” orange and black T-shirt, which retails for $30.

Who has there free Abby Lee shirts ???????? ????????⛓#lockedup they won't let me out !!!! Get it 2day ! @therealabbylee @tmz_tv A post shared by ALDC/LA STUDIO (@aldcstudiola) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller first coined the quote “everyone’s replaceable” on the first season of the hit Lifetime show, Dance Moms. During her years as the mentor on the show, she has been using the phrase when teaching her ALDC students.

And now that Abby thinks “everyone’s not replaceable,” many are wondering if it has something to do with her replacement on the show.

Everyone always smiles on a Friday #fridayfeeling #aldcla #aldc #dancemoms A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Interestingly, there were rumors that Abby Lee Miller is not happy about being replaced by Cheryl Burke in Dance Moms. According to Radar Online, the Pittsburgh native has been trashing the Dancing With The Stars alum from behind bars.

Apparently, Abby has been telling her fellow inmates that Cheryl was “an awful choice,” adding that she feels “offended” to be replaced by her. Rumors claimed that Miller thinks Burke is “not a good dancer to begin with.”

The gossip outlet also alleged that Abby Lee Miller believes Dance Moms will be “a huge failure” and that she “cannot wait for it fail.”

Check out the new season of Dance Moms at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]