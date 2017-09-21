Sarah Stage Is Nine Months Pregnant With Six-Pack Abs, Maintains A Weekly Workout Routine

Sarah Stage, who became known as “six-pack-mom,” is now 35-weeks-pregnant and continues her strict weekly workout routine while sharing her milestones with fans on Instagram. Stage made headlines after flaunting her six-pack while pregnant with her first son, James.

Sarah’s extremely fit figure throughout her pregnancy caused an uproar on social media. Stage’s belly is toned and nearly flat, being pretty much hidden by her abdominal muscles.

Sarah revealed that she gained just 18 pounds by the time she entered into her eighth month of pregnancy. Now, Sarah is nine months pregnant and welcoming her second son in October, according to Us Weekly.

In her most recent post, the 33-year-old is seen doing side planks alongside her two-year-old son, James. Sarah captioned the video, “Ahhhh!! This week I’ll be #9monthspregnant. I’ve still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho).”

The fitness model and her husband sat down with E! News at her lavish baby shower to discuss her workout routine, pregnancy cravings, and life with a second child. Sarah also shared images of her baby shower through a series of bundled photos on her Instagram page.

In the baby shower images posted on social media, the lingerie model is seen wearing two different, fitted gowns as she celebrated with family and close friends. The special occasion was held at the Regency Event Venue in Glendale, California.

Stage wore a white Ashley Lauren dress in a photo and captioned it, “Dress change because I’m so extra… loved this gown.”

In another picture, Stage poses with her husband in front of an adorably decorated table of sweets.

The criticism the fitness model has faced for her small baby belly and has given her the strength to become a voice of encouragement for other pregnant women.

“Soooooo for all of the women out there who are doing the best they can, I’m proud of you!!! Creating life inside of us is a huge responsibility and we need to support each other instead of judging!!”

Just weeks ago, the 33-year-old showed off her body at eight months pregnant. In the clip, Stage, performs squats, side-planks, and other exercise moves while her son, James Hunter, two, plays nearby.

“Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do… While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first.”

Stage went on to explain that the reason she is working out is for health benefits, not aesthetic purposes. Stage said she is not obsessed with her looks, she is obsessed with maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle while pregnant.

Stage announced her pregnancy on June 16, 2017, with a picture that showcased her flat tummy.

“I’ve heard two boys is easy… I’m excited.”

The L.A.-based mom has been chronicling her tiny bump on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself at seven months pregnant in a green bikini, leaving her fans mystified.

“I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”

#31weeks ???????? baby is kicking like crazy !! A post shared by MY FITNESS E BOOK AVAIL NOW???????? (@sarahstage) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Upon giving birth to her first child, many were outraged by the photos she posted on Instagram because and many claimed there was no way Sarah could have a healthy baby being as thin as she was.

However, many were wrong. Sarah gave birth to a healthy baby boy named James who weighed in at eight pounds and seven ounces despite her extremely fit figure throughout her pregnancy.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]