Sarah Stage Is Nine Months Pregnant With Six-Pack Abs, Maintains A Weekly Workout Routine

Sarah Stage, who became known as “six-pack-mom,” is now 35-weeks-pregnant and continues her strict weekly workout routine while sharing her milestones with fans on Instagram. Stage made headlines after flaunting her six-pack while pregnant with her first son, James.
Sarah’s extremely fit figure throughout her pregnancy caused an uproar on social media. Stage’s belly is toned and nearly flat, being pretty much hidden by her abdominal muscles.
Sarah revealed that she gained just 18 pounds by the time she entered into her eighth month of pregnancy. Now, Sarah is nine months pregnant and welcoming her second son in October, according to Us Weekly.
In her most recent post, the 33-year-old is seen doing side planks alongside her two-year-old son, James. Sarah captioned the video, “Ahhhh!! This week I’ll be #9monthspregnant. I’ve still decided to continue exercising 2x a week which has kept my energy level up (not as energized as James tho).”
The fitness model and her husband sat down with E! News at her lavish baby shower to discuss her workout routine, pregnancy cravings, and life with a second child. Sarah also shared images of her baby shower through a series of bundled photos on her Instagram page.
In the baby shower images posted on social media, the lingerie model is seen wearing two different, fitted gowns as she celebrated with family and close friends. The special occasion was held at the Regency Event Venue in Glendale, California.
Stage wore a white Ashley Lauren dress in a photo and captioned it, “Dress change because I’m so extra… loved this gown.”
In another picture, Stage poses with her husband in front of an adorably decorated table of sweets.
We felt so loved yesterday at our baby shower. My beautiful friends went above and beyond to make everything so gorgeous!! Baby boy is already so spoiled and loved! #35weekspregnant And all of our friends and family who came out to celebrate and support us, we love you !
The criticism the fitness model has faced for her small baby belly and has given her the strength to become a voice of encouragement for other pregnant women.
“Soooooo for all of the women out there who are doing the best they can, I’m proud of you!!! Creating life inside of us is a huge responsibility and we need to support each other instead of judging!!”
I love with my new workout outfit from @loveandfitshop designed just for moms! This is a nursing sports bra plus leggings specifically for pregnancy and postpartum. I can't wait to use nursing sports bra once baby is here. It's going to make it so much easier to get my workouts in at home. Thanks for designing such an awesome activewear line for moms. #35weekspregnant
Just weeks ago, the 33-year-old showed off her body at eight months pregnant. In the clip, Stage, performs squats, side-planks, and other exercise moves while her son, James Hunter, two, plays nearby.
“Since I’ve announced my second pregnancy, I’ve had certain ‘Instagram medical experts’ tell me what I should and shouldn’t do… While I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don’t do it! I always do what’s best for my growing baby and put him first.”
As I'm nearing #8months I've wanted to share what's been on my mind. Since I've announced my second pregnancy, I've had certain "Instagram medical experts" tell me what I should and shouldn't do.. And while I find some of the comments hilarious, I choose to only listen to my OBGYN and of course I also listen to MY body. If something feels off, I don't do it! I always do what's best for my growing baby and put him first! It's a proven medical fact that continuing exercising while pregnant has many health benefits for you and baby ???????????????? Clearly, I have greatly reduced the intensity of my workouts and stick to at home home exercises from my Fitness Ebook 2-3x a week. There are also some people who assume that since I am exercising while pregnant, that I'm obsessed with how I "look" but in fact I'm obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life ???? Alternatively, I don't judge anyone who chooses to not be active while pregnant etc. as it's their own life… I'm just sharing my pregnancy journey and appreciate the positive support from most of you ❤️ #thirdtrimester #7monthspregnant #8monthspregnant
Stage went on to explain that the reason she is working out is for health benefits, not aesthetic purposes. Stage said she is not obsessed with her looks, she is obsessed with maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle while pregnant.
Stage announced her pregnancy on June 16, 2017, with a picture that showcased her flat tummy.
“I’ve heard two boys is easy… I’m excited.”
The L.A.-based mom has been chronicling her tiny bump on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself at seven months pregnant in a green bikini, leaving her fans mystified.
“I’m obsessed with maintaining a healthy lifestyle that will give my baby and myself the best possible quality of life.”
Upon giving birth to her first child, many were outraged by the photos she posted on Instagram because and many claimed there was no way Sarah could have a healthy baby being as thin as she was.
However, many were wrong. Sarah gave birth to a healthy baby boy named James who weighed in at eight pounds and seven ounces despite her extremely fit figure throughout her pregnancy.
