MSNBC Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell Has Epic Bill O’Reilly-Style Meltdown [Video]

Behind-the-scenes footage of MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell in an eight minute, expletive-filled rant has leaked out, prompting him to apologize on social media to his nearly 2.2 million Twitter followers.

O’Donnell is the host of The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell which airs on the NBC sister network at 10 p.m. Eastern time. A former aide to U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a New York Democrat, O’Donnell was also a producer and writer for the TV drama The West Wing in addition to being a political pundit.

Apparently there was also some drama on the MSNBC set in the clip that apparently dates back to August 29, during which O’Donnell is complaining about voices or lack thereof in his earpiece as well as “hammering” going on the studio evidently from construction work.

O’Donnell’s rant was so reminiscent of the famous “We’ll Do It Live!” Bill O’Reilly outburst back when he hosted Inside Edition that David Rutz, the video editor of the Washington Free Beacon, put together a supercut of both irate TV anchors, with M.C. Hammer’s “Hammertime” in the background. The NSFW clip is embedded below.

“The veteran reporter lost it on the floor crew, the control room… and whoever had the audacity to hammer during his show. He said he was also getting extraneous noise in his earpiece,” TMZ quipped about how O’Donnell “hammered that point home” in the outtakes that leaked to Mediaite today.

Earlier this year, there was buzz that MSNBC was on the verge of cancelling the O’Donnell show, but it turned out that he signed a new contract in late May to stay on with the liberal network.

A strident foe of President Trump, O’Donnell, 65, describes himself as a socialist who is to the extreme left of liberals, the Huffington Post reported in 2010. O’Donnell will soon compete directly against Trump supporter Laura Ingraham on Fox News, whose show debuts on October 30. Earlier this month, The Last Word marked its seven-year anniversary.

A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 20, 2017

Also from the Inquisitr:

MSNBC itself has not made any official statement about the leaked “stop the hammering” O’Donnell video.

Watch the very NSFW Lawrence O’Donnell-Bill O’Reilly mashup below followed by the original O’Donnell footage.

Are you a fan of Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC?

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]