Shahs of Sunset Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is likely going to have a divorce that lasts four times longer than her actual marriage. GG married Shalom Yeroushalmi in January, and there now seems to be some difference of opinion about when the two separated. GG had said that the divorce should be simple because there was no spousal support at play, but now that is being called into question too.

Shahs of Sunset Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi and Shalom have taken their war of words to the next level on Instagram, and it’s getting ugly. GG has been threatening Shalom that if he doesn’t sign papers soon, she will have him deported.

“Sign the divorce papers you dumb f**k! Or keep up this social media war and watch your criminal, illegal immigrant ass get deported sooner than you can say ‘I’m coming home Germany!'”

GG has called Shalom names, calling him trash and saying that she has already pawned her engagement ring.

“Took the criminal back out to the trash for the trash lady to pick him back up again, then took the ring to the pawn shop. My old ass ain’t got time for peasants.”

And the Shahs of Sunset war shows no signs of stopping.

GG is telling all that she might have started meditating and doing yoga, but Shalom better look out and stop contacting her family.

“I may have found some Buddha in me but the Mike Tyson in me still breathes. Catch me outside #Lochnesa #HiHaters.”

Shahs of Sunset GG and Shalom were allegedly together less than two months, but now Shalom is saying that the couple didn’t really break up until September 13. GG is still insisting that they officially separated on March 27, but the law is that the clock starts over if you spend the night under the same roof.

But the new fight is a bigger one, and it’s about GG paying Shalom spousal support (alimony). For the record, Shalom wants spousal support and GG refuses to pay any. GG does have a point, as the couple was truly together for two months.

A rep for Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa says that if GG were willing to go through the divorce process amicably, things would go much smoother.

“GG just wants to move on and put this mistake behind her. Unfortunately, her willingness to amicably part ways is not being reciprocated and as with many divorces the situation is now getting a bit ugly.”

They believe GG will get her way, but her attitude makes things harder than they have to be.

“As with everything else she does, GG will eventually prevail. It’s just a shame she has to go through this unnecessary stress.”

But the Shahs of Sunset star said she knew quickly that she had made a mistake marrying Shalom.

“I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t.”

Do you think the Shahs of Sunset divorce battle between GG and Shalom will continue to escalate? Do you think Golnesa will prevail, or will Shalom get spousal support?

