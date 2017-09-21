Who Won ‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017 Tonight? ‘AGT’ Finale Results

After a season of performances on America’s Got Talent 2017, it was time for the final AGT results of the season and the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 12 was crowned. After two hours of performances and results, we finally found out the winner, but who won America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight? Find out the AGT finale results below.

Last night on AGT Season 12, it was a strong night of performances and the judges were giving out high praise all night long. The night started with Angelica Hale and may have hit a high note with Darci Lynne Farmer. Simon Cowell may have predicted the winner of AGT 2017, but then seemed to change his mind with each new act that performed.

After an epic night and a ratings high for the season, Tyra Banks kicked off a new night with the 10 finalists following her out onto the stage. Then we got an in-depth look back at the performances from last night, as we saw a look into some behind-the-scenes action.

Time to kick off the performances on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, as Kechi and Angelica Hale were joined by Kelly Clarkson. They sing “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and then Kelly takes over singing her new single, “Love So Soft.”

Two of the variety acts take the stage now, as Diavolo and Light Balance perform. It seems there was a special guest among Light Balance, as for DWTS pro and World of Dance judge Derek Hough was dancing with them tonight.

After being introduced by Marlee Matlin, Mandy Harvey takes the stage to perform “You’re Still The One” with Shania Twain. We then see Shania perform her new song, “Life’s About to Get Good.” She performed, but definitely was lip syncing on this one.

Darci Lynne and Petunia sit down with Jeff Dunham and Walter and share a conversation. Darci and Jeff head out, but the puppets are still talking without them. Tyra then tells us that Jeff Dunham will be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame tomorrow. Now Darci Lynne takes the stage, as she performs with Season 2 winner Terry Fator on America’s Got Talent 2017.

Having a little fun backstage with @ItsDarciLynne, Petunia, and Walter! Tune in to the #AGTFinale to see the results! pic.twitter.com/AtsBGZuaQm — Jeff Dunham (@jeffdunham) September 20, 2017

Preacher Lawson is the only comedian left on AGT 2017. Howie Mandel went to the comedy club with him, as they performed at the Laugh Factory with Kevin Nealon.

Evie Clair is up next, as she takes the stage to perform an original song. She then gets to sing with James Arthur, who then performs his hit song “Say You Won’t Let Go” with Chase Goehring.

It is finally time to get some of the results, as we will find out the Top 5 acts after 52 million votes last night. The Top 5 acts, in no particular order, on America’s Got Talent 2017 are:

Mandy Harvey

Sara & Hero

Light Balance

Darci Lynne

Angelica Hale

That means Chase Goehring, Evie Clair, Diavolo, Preacher Lawson and Kechi have been eliminated tonight on the AGT finale.

More results on America’s Got Talent 2017, as we find out the final standings of the season for the five remaining acts:

Fifth Place – Sara & Hero

Fourth Place – Mandy Harvey

Third Place – Light Balance

Second Place – Angelica Hale

Season 12 Winner – Darci Lynne

And the winner of Season 12 is… #AGTFinale pic.twitter.com/gn66toRJKx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 21, 2017

What do you think of the results on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight?

[Featured Image by NBC]