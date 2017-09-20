Chelsea Houska’s Husband Launches A New Business

Chelsea Houska’s husband is a traffic controller by profession, but he’s also quite the businessman. He recently launched another business, which he is now promoting on his Instagram page.

Earlier this week, around the time the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 aired on MTV, Cole DeBoer took to his Instagram page to share a video in which he revealed that he had collaborated with TrueFeat Brand on a new line of socks.

“I am beyond excited to launch my first ever sock collection with [TrueFeat Brand],” Chelsea Houska’s husband wrote in the caption of his Instagram announcement.

Continuing on to his fans and followers, Cole DeBoer said that he loves a good pair of socks and noted that he worked quite hard drawing up ideas and creating a line of socks that represents his true style. Meanwhile, on the brand’s own Instagram page, they revealed that the sock line was called The Cole DeBoer Collection.

In response to her husband’s sock line announcement, Chelsea Houska reposted his Instagram video to her own fans and followers and told her audience that she was “so proud” of Cole DeBoer. She also praised her partner for being creative and said that his designs represent everything that he loves.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married in October of last year and welcomed their first child, son Watson, months later. Although the longtime reality star intended to get married before starting a family, she ultimately walked down the aisle pregnant and is now planning for a second ceremony later this year.

Chelsea Houska is also mom to 8-year-old Aubree, whose father is her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

As for what’s next for Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, the couple could soon welcome another child. As fans recently saw on Teen Mom 2, the couple has begun to think about expanding their family once again but has yet to reveal any solid plans for another baby.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]