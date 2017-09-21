Melania Trump’s ‘Shocking Pink’ Dress Was Really A $2,950 Oversized Virgin Wool Delpozo Bell Coat [Photos]

First lady Melania Trump made such a splash on Wednesday with her bright pink attire and accompanying words on bullying, that Google Trends reported that searches for “Melania Trump pink dress” were up more than 800 percent. Melania spoke against bullying at a United Nations luncheon in New York, but it was her oversized pink bell coat that stole the show.

As seen on the website Farfetch, the “shocking pink virgin wool oversized bell coat from Delpozo” is priced at $2,950. The website notes that although the pink coat comes with a high price tag, it also currently has a “low stock” status. Melania was photographed wearing the coat that features big bell sleeves and has gone viral.

The bright pink color of Melania’s coat was quite a departure from the gray suit she wore the day before. According to Moda Operandi, the Delpozo coat is called a “Belted Voluminous Wool Coat,” and for $2,950, the coat designed by Josep Font is made for modern women like Melania, who “appreciate impeccable craftsmanship.” While that description of the popular pink coat-dress urges women to make a statement by wearing the coat over their dresses, that appears to be exactly what Melania may have done, even if photos do not yet reveal what she chose to wear beneath her coat. Made in Spain, the hot pink coat cuts a new silhouette and style for those who like belted coats to cinch their waists and enjoy fine wool with billowing sleeves to show off the unique look.

She paid $2,950 for that?https://t.co/M56XHHqVmA — Frances Mann (@Fran_Mann76) September 20, 2017

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old Melania was the center of attention in the bright pink coat, which she accentuated with hot pink pumps that matched. Melania didn’t wear much jewelry along with the pink coat, likely because the coat stood on its own as a major fashion statement. According to the publication, it seemed as though Melania only wore two diamond bands on her ring finger.

The feedback over Melania’s choice to wear pink can be viewed on Twitter, where comments range from complimentary to critical. Some called Melania’s fashion statement bold and stunning. Others claimed that the pink dress distracted from Melania’s message.

Melania Trump STUNS in bold pink as she wears dress with VERY fashion-forward sleeves https://t.co/LddUI1BVDi pic.twitter.com/icbO6EPBXW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Craig Ruttle/AP Images]