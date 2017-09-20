Amber Rose Gets Candid About 21 Savage, Black Lives Matter, And The Purpose Behind Her Bottomless Photo

Everybody needs a little more Amber Rose in their lives. The Instagram model-turned-social activist recently called into The Domenick Nati Show to share more about herself, her boyfriend 21 Savage, and a few other controversial topics.

She started right off with her own thoughts on Black Lives Matter. Nati asked her about the recent controversy over XXXtentacion’s recent “Look At Me” music video that included imagery of the rapper hanging a young white child.

When asked about her thoughts regarding that video, Amber spoke from the heart.

“African American people are just angry at everything that’s going on,” Amber Rose told Domenick Nati. “It’s just a snowball effect because I feel like if an entire race of people have to remind everyone that their lives matter, you know, that’s a problem.”

“When you have to remind people that black lives also matter, it’s really unfortunate because it doesn’t seem like black lives really matter in this country based off what is happening.”

Amber Rose moved on to another topic that certainly couldn’t be ignored: the status of her pubic hair. As many Muva fans may recall, back in June, she posted a bottomless photo on Instagram that stunned everyone.

We all know about Instagram’s rules against posting topless photos, but there was literally nothing explicit showing in Amber’s sexy photo except for the fact that she was definitely not bare down there. When asked about the risque photo, Amber said she doesn’t know if she’ll post anything else like that on Instagram.

“Sometimes you have to be controversial and get the job done and I did it. There was a whole lot of people that went to the website that week.”

The whole thing was an advertisement for the Amber Rose SlutWalk, and it looks like it was a success. The third annual SlutWalk will be held on October 1 in Pershing Square in Los Angeles.

After touching on the recent Torrei Hart drama over some things Amber said about Philly girls that were taken out of context, she started talking about her new love, 21 Savage. Even though Amber has only been dating the “Bank Account” rapper for a few months now, it sounds like things are going really well.

Domenick Nati asked Amber to share something about 21 Savage that we may not already know. It turns out, there’s a lot we don’t know.

“He’s very conservative in a lot of ways,” Amber admitted.

She then went on to compliment her boyfriend for being well-spoken, smart, and funny. Based on all the great things that Amber Rose had to say about 21 Savage, it looks like they might be in it for the long haul.

Check out the entire Amber Rose interview on The Domenick Nati Show below.

