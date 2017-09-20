‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Wells Adams Talks Always Wanting To Kiss Danielle, Gives Update

One of the big couples on Bachelor in Paradise this season was Wells Adams and Danielle Maltby. The two shared a very passionate kiss before she left the show, which has left everyone wondering about their relationship and what was going on. Us Weekly got the chance to talk to Wells Adams and find out how they are doing now.

Wells and Danielle went on a date years ago and then they reconnected on Bachelor in Paradise and ended up sharing this big kiss. Us Weekly got to talk to Wells at the 7th annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills. He shared that considering that ABC didn’t even give an update on them at the reunion show has really made the fans want more. Everyone wants to hear how Wells and Danielle are doing.

If you follow Wells and Danielle on social media, they have made it obvious they are spending time together. The thing is they have been friends for about seven years and as of right now they are still just friends. The fans of the show are disappointed to hear this news. He revealed that they aren’t dating, but if they do ever let it progress to more than just friends they will take their time with it and not let a show or social networks pressure them into it.

Wells explained a bit more about his thoughts on Danielle, saying, “I knew always I wanted to make out with her because she’s gorgeous and awesome, and one of my friends. But she’s not part of my friend group, she’s part of my inner circle of friends. ”

He never went for it while in Nashville, but while on Bachelor in Paradise Wells got his chance to kiss her. He said that he didn’t even realize that everyone was rooting for them.

It sounds like for now Wells and Danielle aren’t dating, but you never know what is going to happen. He isn’t saying that there isn’t a chance that they could end up together. The fans are just going to have to wait it out and see what happens for them later on. Maybe they will both be on Winter Games and spend a lot of time together once again.

"But I mean, like, what's the deal with Danielle and Wells?" All your questions are answered on the latest #yourfavoritethingpodcast! Link in my bio. Also, my dad who's a gynecologist joins us to answer some weird questions… A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Sep 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that Danielle Maltby and Wells Adams aren’t together? Do you think that they would make a great couple? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. starting on ABC in January of 2018.

[Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images]