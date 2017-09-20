Leah Messer Twitter: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Says Her Three Kids Want A Stepdad

Leah Messer recently got back to dating after two years out of the dating pool in West Virginia, and her three kids couldn’t be more excited.

During Monday night’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, Leah Messer was seen joining the dating app Bumble and proceeding to go out on a date with a potential new man.

Although Leah Messer’s date didn’t go well and definitely didn’t result in a second date, her three children — 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 4-year-old daughter Adalynn — were extremely enthusiastic about their mother finding a new man and even helped her look through potential suitors on her phone.

After noticing the twins’ excitement for her Leah Messer’s future relationship on September 19, a fan wrote a message to Messer, and she responded by saying that her children would love to have a new stepdad in the near future.

“They always tell me I should have a boyfriend or that they want a stepdad,” she replied.

Leah Messer married Corey Simms, Ali and Aleeah’s dad, in 2010 but called it quits on their marriage in 2011 after admitting to cheating on Simms with her former boyfriend days before their wedding. One year later, Ali and Aleeah got their first stepdad when Messer married Jeremy Calvert. However, that marriage came to an end three years later, and Messer has allegedly been single ever since.

While Leah Messer said during Monday’s episode of Teen Mom 2 that it had been two years since she went on a date, she was rumored to be dating T.R. Dues for several months after her split from Calvert. During a Teen Mom 2 reunion special, Simms claimed one of their daughters had told him that Dues was living in their home.

Despite the many reports regarding Messer and Dues’ relationship, Messer chose to keep her rumored boyfriend away from the cameras and never shared a photo of the two of them together on her social media accounts.

To see more of Leah Messer, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]