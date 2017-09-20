Selena Gomez Net Worth: How Much Is She Being Paid For Puma Campaign?

Selena Gomez reportedly has a net worth of $50, and when it comes to her future, she shows no signs of slowing down.

As the singer and actress continues to work in New York City, where she is currently filming the new Woody Allen movie, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats for her upcoming collaboration with Puma.

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez confirmed her upcoming line with the company in a photo of the singer wearing a Puma shirt on Instagram. A short time later, E! News revealed that Gomez’s deal with the brand, which will reportedly keep her as a partner of Puma for two years, has landed her over $30 million.

In addition to her current deal with Puma, Selena Gomez has worked with a number of other brands in recent years, including Kmart, who she teamed up with in 2010 for a clothing line called Dream Out Loud, and Coach, who recently debuted her new line of items, Coach X Selena Gomez.

According to an Us Weekly report from last year, Selena Gomez received $10 million for her collaboration with Coach, which included a brand ambassador title and designer role.

Selena Gomez was also named as the face of Pantene in 2015, as Life & Style magazine revealed to readers on September 19.

Throughout Selena Gomez’s career, she’s acted in a number of television series, including Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place, as well as a number of movies, including Spring Breakers and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. However, last year, she chose to take on a role behind the cameras as she launched the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and serve as the series’ executive producer.

While Selena Gomez certainly has her hands full with her movie role, designing gigs, and production role on 13 Reasons Why, she hasn’t forgotten about her music career and recently released two new singles, “Fetish” and “Bad Liar.”

In other Selena Gomez news, the 25-year-old has been dating fellow musician The Weeknd for the past several months and recently walked the red carpet with him during a Harper’s Bazaar event in New York City.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Weeknd has a net worth of $50 million, as well.

